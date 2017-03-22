Futuresource Ranks Leyard Top in LED Video Display Market Share

Leyard's TWS Series LED Display Leyard Group has earned the No. 1 market share position by value for the first time in the $3.5 billion dollar LED video display business, according to analysis by Futuresource Consulting corresponding to its recent Global LED Display Market Report. Considering the performance across all the brands and affiliated companies that rely on Leyard Group, the organization achieved 14 percent market share, according to Chris Mcintyre-Brown, associate director, of Futuresource Consulting.

In 2016, Leyard Group was the market share leader in the LED display market overall, following years of leadership and category dominance in narrow pixel-pitch (NPP) or fine-pitch LED. In 2016, that leadership expanded, and Leyard Group was the market leader in the larger LED video display market. In 2014, it was estimated that Leyard Group would have been in the No. 4 position with a market share of 5 percent, and by 2015, the group had risen to No. 2 with a market share of 11 percent. Leyard is the fastest growing brand in the category, increasing more than 30 percent in 2016.

“We are extremely proud to be leading the growing LED video display industry,” said Zach Zhang, chairman at Leyard International. “Our global organization has been working diligently to drive innovation in the category, to bring direct-view LED to more applications, and to broaden our ability to support customers all over the world. We look forward to celebrating future successes in 2017 and beyond as Leyard continues to build LED solutions designed for a growing number of display applications.”

This announcement follows major LED product announcements from the company and notable industry accolades, including the launch of the next-generation Leyard DirectLight LED Video Wall System, a family of seamless, ultra fine-pitch LED video wall displays that allow for ultra-slim, front-service installations in indoor environments; and the Leyard TWS Series, a new family of lightweight and versatile fine-pitch LED video wall displays.