FSR Shows Revolution Table Solutions at InfoComm

The What: FSR displayed its new Revolution Table Solutions line at InfoComm. The line features five versions, with both square and rectangular options, that can use FSR’s existing T6 Table Box insert brackets and the company’s full line of TBRT cable retractors.

FSR's RT6-CL2 table-edge box incorporates a tool-less clamp to attach to any table or counter edge. The What Else: Options for the Revolution series include the RT6-S3 Table Box, a square box with spacing for any three brackets mounted vertically to suit individual applications, and the RT6-S4 Table Box, a rectangular box with spacing for any four brackets mounted vertically. Both can hold up to eight TBRT cable retractors and still have space for AC and USB chargers. The RT6-R2 Table Box is rectangular with spacing for any two brackets mounted horizontally, or it can be configured to hold four or eight TBRT cable retractors. The RT6-RD4 Table Box, also rectangular, incorporates spacing for any two brackets mounted horizontally on opposite sides of the box, providing two brackets per side with individual covers for each side, or it can be designed to hold up to four TBRT cable retractors (two on each side) and still have space for AC and USB chargers as well.

The RT6-CL2 is a table-edge version of the RT6-R2 table box. It incorporates a tool-less clamp to attach to any table or counter edge with thicknesses ranging from 1/2 to 1-5/8 inches. The front portion is vertical, with all of the other parts of the box, cabling, and retractors mounting below the table/counter surface with spacing for any two brackets mounted vertically next to each other. It can also hold four TBRT cable retractors with space for AC and USB chargers.

In addition, the company is also launching its new T6-LB-AC2xx series inserts that can be used in both the T6 and the RT6 Series boxes that have three AC connections, or two AC and two USB chargers (12w ea.), or one AC and four USB Chargers (2ea. 10w and 2ea. 5w). The T6-RHLB-4MOM bracket provides four lit momentary switches, allowing the boxes to be used to activate control systems or can be integrated with FSR’s HuddleVU line of collaboration solutions.