Extron Introduces Architecturally Discreet Pendant Speaker

The What: Extron has introduced the SF 3PT, a pendant loudspeaker with a 3-inch, full-range driver for speech reinforcement and music playback in high-ceiling and open-ceiling applications.

The What Else: Included with the SF 3PT is Extron’s PendantConnect speaker cable that combines the speaker wires and a steel safety cable within a single outer jacket, providing for a finished installation that is clean and secure. The UL listed SF 3PT offers both direct 8-ohm and 70/100-volt operation and is voiced similarly to the Extron SF 3CT LP for sonic consistency in mixed ceiling environments.

"As we designed our first pendant loudspeaker, it was vital to offer an aesthetically pleasing, elegant design that blends unobtrusively into sophisticated environments while providing integrators with an efficient installation experience," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "At preview showings for the new pendant, we received consistently positive feedback from AV system designers on the excellent sound quality we were able to achieve with a compact speaker."

The SF 3PT pendant speaker comes with everything needed for a finished installation, including 20 feet of PendantConnect speaker cable, an Extron exclusive hybrid design incorporating the speaker wires and a steel safety cable into a single outer jacket, allowing for a secure and seamless integration using only a single cable.