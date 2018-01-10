Earthworks Certified as Women’s Business Enterprise

- Microphone manufacturer Earthworks has been granted the national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC’s national standard of certification involves a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection, confirming the business is at least 51-percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.
- This certification provides Earthworks resellers with a partner who can be listed as an approved and qualified woman-owned business that can meet the needs of the WBENC’s Corporate Member’s contract.
- By including women-owned businesses among their vendors, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier and vendor diversity programs.