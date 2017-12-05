DSE 2018 is Almost Here

- Fifteen years ago, Digital Signage Expo (DSE) was born. It started as a “little itty-bitty retail digital signage show,” according to Andrea Varrone, DSCE, the show’s director. Since then, the show has experienced tremendous growth, and now covers a wide variety of digital signage verticals, still including retail but also adding hospitality, quick serve restaurants and more. The 2018 show and conference will be held in Las Vegas, NV, March 27-30.
- To date, there’s almost 250 exhibitors already signed up for the show—ranging from the “huge screen manufacturers whose booths will wow you as you walk in the door, all the way back to smaller emerging technology companies that you’ll find sprinkled throughout the floor plan,” Varrone told SCN.
- What does that mean for integrators, installers and consultants? You’ll have the opportunity to see “every facet of digital signage in action,” said Varrone.
- DSE has also created special educational tracks just for systems integrators. “If you’re an AV integrator wondering ‘What’s this digital signage all about? How do it get in on this action?’ we’ve created a program to teach you how to get a piece of this pie.”
- For those new to the show, there will be a First Timer’s Tour on Tuesday, March 27, before the show opens. They’re also offering up advice from Tara Grooms, DSCE, the show’s attendee relationship manager. Varrone said those looking for advice should “give her a call; she’ll tell you what you should not miss.”
- Next year’s show is shaping up to be its best yet—with new courses to discover, networking to be had, and mesmerizing technology to see. DSE 2018 should not be missed.
BONUS: DSE is giving SCN readers a special discount. Use code “SCNDSE” to receive 15 percent off educational courses. To register for the show or to learn more, visit www.digitalsignageexpo.net