Crestron Ships DM XiO Director Network Appliance

The What: Crestron has begun shipping the DM XiO Director. An enterprise-grade network appliance, the DM XiO Director centrally configures, manages, and controls DM NVX network AV systems.

The What Else: The DM XiO Director is available in three models, depending on the number of DM NVX endpoints. The software tool enables device discovery, domain configuration, endpoint mapping, multicasting management, and status monitoring. DM NVX Series delivers 4K60, 4:4:4, and HDR video over standard 1Gb Ethernet.

The DM XiO Director automatically discovers each DM NVX endpoint on the network, and allows each one to be assigned to a “domain” using a UI. A domain is a logical grouping of endpoints that operate together as a single switching entity, allowing individual rooms and other subsystems to be arranged and controlled independently. The DM XiO Director effectively eliminates the need for physical switchers in every room, replacing them with the virtual equivalent running on the AV network.

The DM XiO Director provides a web-based user interface to facilitate system configuration, signal routing, and comprehensive diagnostics of the complete AV network. Each domain and endpoint can be designated with a user-friendly name. Navigating the entire system is performed using the search box to find domains, endpoints, inputs, and outputs by name or address. A system overview screen is also provided, showing the video and audio signal status for every input and output in a graphical layout.

“Once your DM NVX network is installed, you need to route the video and manage the system,” said Rob Carter, technology manager, DigitalMedia. “The DM XiO Director makes it easy to set up large networks of endpoints, name rooms, monitor signal paths, and manage video data over a standard IP network.”

The Bottom Line: The DM XiO Director virtually emulates the functionality of a traditional hardware-based DigitalMedia matrix switcher, routing 4K60 streaming AV signals throughout a room, building, or campus. Three models are offered that support 80 (DM-XIO-DIR-80), 160 (DM-XIO-DIR-160), or unlimited (DM-XIO-DIR-ENT) endpoint devices. DM XiO Director can handle large corporate enterprises, as well as university, governmental, military, medical, transportation, sports, entertainment, hospitality, gaming, and retail applications.