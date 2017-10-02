Crestron Adds Modular Amplifiers, Vector Loudspeakers to Enterprise Audio Solutions

The What: Crestron has expanded its enterprise audio solutions with two new modular amplifiers, the AMP-225 and AMP-150-70, and its new line of Vector performance loudspeakers, which are engineered to deliver premium sound quality in a small footprint in large commercial spaces.

The What Else: The AMP-225 (two channels at 25W each, 8 ohms) and AMP-150-70 (one channel at 50W, 70V) provide professional performance, EnergyStar certification, built-in fault protection, and modular construction. Thanks to their slide-rail design and quarter-rack size, multiple units can be ganged together in a single rack space for flexibility. These new amps can also be combined with Crestron half-rack amps, the AMP-1200 and AMP-2100, for a 1RU solution, or surface-mounted under a table.

Vector loudspeakers leverage the signal processing within Avia DSPs to reduce harsh-sounding resonances and sound coloration caused by horn reflections while retaining nuances of the original signal. The result is a more natural sounding room system with improved pattern control, higher gain before feedback, and enhanced intelligibility.

The Avia Audio Tool provides a workspace that streamlines audio design and programming. New controls and functions can be added on the fly so programmers no longer need to “re-wire and recompile” to make changes.

“Crestron has everything you need to deliver best-in-class audio performance in any space throughout an enterprise,” said Dennis Fink, technology manager, Professional Audio at Crestron. “From DSPs and amplifiers, to architectural speakers and high-performance loudspeakers, Crestron gives you robust, easy-to-scale solutions for a wide range of rooms.”