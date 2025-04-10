Just Add Power AMP Now Supports Cisco Catalyst 1300 Series Switches

Select models in the new Cisco Catalyst 1300 Series lineup are now supported by the Just Add Power's configuration software, Advanced Matrix Programmer (AMP). The Cisco Catalyst 1300 Series Switches are simple to use and designed and built for enterprise branch offices as well as SMB networks. Just Add Power’s AMP simplifies configuration of Omega, Ultra, or MaxColor devices—and supported switches—into an HDMI matrix switching system.

“Our goal at Just Add Power has always been to make installation and configuration of a system as simple as possible, allowing integrators to save time and money on their projects,” said Ed Qualls, CEO and founder of Just Add Power. “Our support for Cisco Catalyst 1300 Series switches in AMP is a further example of the dedication to provide easy installation, unmatched scalability, and outstanding performance to our customers.”

Just Add Power’s AMP consolidates and streamlines the process of setting up individual Just Add Power devices—discovering them on the local network, presenting them in a list, and allowing installers to name them, configure their IP addresses, and assign channels to transmitters—while assisting with updates when new firmware is released. Once the Just Add Power system is configured, AMP also provides a user interface that can be used to control source switching.

The Cisco Catalyst 1300 Series Switches are fixed, managed, enterprise-class Gigabit Ethernet Layer 3 switches designed for small and medium-sized business and branch offices. These simple, flexible, and secure switches are ideal for deployment out of the wiring closet.