ClearOne Launches Traveling Tour for AV Integrators, End-User Customers

Expanding its national and regional marketing programs beyond major industry trade shows and regional end-user conferences, ClearOne has announced the start of its 2018 national road show, the “ClearOne Connections Tour,” which is visiting cities throughout the United States from now through May 2018.

A 36-foot ClearOne Tour Bus is bringing the company’s complete line of conferencing, collaboration, and streaming solutions directly to commercial AV practitioners and their customers who can’t always get to larger trade shows and conferences. “The performance, reliability, and affordability of our entire line of diverse AV communications solutions deserves to be experienced firsthand by systems integrators and end users across the country, and the ClearOne Connections Tour has been created to make this an easy and convenient reality for them,” said ClearOne president and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “The tour is visiting 18 cities through May 2018. We will announce the second half 2018 schedule in July.”

According to Hakimoglu, the ClearOne Connections Tour is open to AV practitioners and their customers in each of the markets the tour truck visits. The tour includes presentations, trainings, question and answer sessions, networking opportunities, and demonstrations of ClearOne’s solutions in videoconferencing and collaboration, pro audio, and network media streaming. The complete tour schedule is as follows: