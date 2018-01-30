Clear-Com Recognized With NAMM Milestone Award

(From left): Jay Wallace, Bob Boster, and Joe Lamond Clear-Com of Alameda, CA was honored at the 2018 NAMM Show with the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Milestone Award for 50 years of service in the music products industry. Presented annually by NAMM president and CEO Joe Lamond, the Milestone Award recognizes music businesses that have flourished through changing business environments to reach a noteworthy anniversary.

“Back in 1968, Bob Cohen and Charlie Button founded Clear-Com and created the very first production intercom—known as the RS-100 distributed amplifier analog beltpack system—which was used for production communication by legendary San Francisco rock bands and artists such as Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, and the Grateful Dead. While we have diversified over the past 50 years into myriad markets, live production represents our roots and remains a significant and special sector for our company,” said Bob Boster, president, Clear-Com. “The dramatic development of live music production values in recent years, including cutting-edge lighting, video, choreography, robotics, and other special effects, is only possible with sophisticated and reliable communications. Our company is honored to be part of this development and to be recognized by NAMM with this prestigious award.”

“NAMM is honored to recognize Clear-Com for its 50 years in business and in service to both the music products industry and to their community,” Lamond said. “Clear-Com has demonstrated the perseverance and passion to stand the test of time, inspire countless others and create a more musical world for the benefit of all.”