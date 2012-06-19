YCD, Elo Touch Partner for Digital Signage Solutions

YCD Multimedia and Elo Touch Solutions have formed a partnership to provide advanced interactive digital signage solutions.

The solutions will be based on YCD's digital media software products and Elo Touch Solutions' family of Interactive Digital Signage (IDS) displays.

The partnership combines the digital media expertise of YCD Multimedia with the interactive display products from Elo Touch Solutions. The joint offering meets the increasing demand for interactive displays, which enable retailers to involve and engage their customers in an active dialog, while creating a better shopping experience. The companies have a shared vision regarding the bright future of interactive displays, and both have earned a high global reputation in this field.

In-store solutions vary widely and include a range of interactive technologies and content, including information on products and services, entertainment and ordering information. Effective use of interactive displays not only attracts and engages the customer, but provides a cost-conscious tool for retailers to create a unique brand experience with the ease-of-use of digital marketing for updates to ad campaigns, product promotions and pricing.

"We joined forces with Elo Touch Solutions to meet the increasing demand of customers for engaging interactive solutions," said Noam Levavi, YCD Multimedia's CEO. "Together with Elo, we will provide a full package of hardware and software to address these needs."