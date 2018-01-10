BrightSign Adds Frank Pisano as VP of Sales

- Industry veteran Frank Pisano is joining BrightSign as vice president of sales, overseeing all sales activities in the Americas. Pisano joins BrightSign at a time when the company is working to build on its market leadership position in 2018 and beyond.
- “Frank brings an excellent track record of success to BrightSign, and we’re enthusiastic about the energy he brings to our company,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “We’re poised for success in the months ahead, and I’m confident Frank’s contributions will help BrightSign further cement itself as the digital signage market leader.”
- Pisano is well known in the AV industry, having spent the past 15 years building long-term strategic relationships with key companies and individuals across the industry. Most recently, he was director of sales at Milestone AV Technologies. Pisano brings to BrightSign an enthusiasm for building sales organizations and a passion for the AV industry as a whole.
- “This is an exciting time to join BrightSign,” Pisano said. “Digital signage is increasingly vital to the AV ecosystem, and BrightSign is positioned perfectly to capitalize on these market dynamics.”
- During the course of his 12-year tenure at Milestone, Pisano held various sales positions and ultimately directed the sales force for the past three years. Prior to Milestone, he held positions at Sennheiser Electronics and Philips. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in business management from Virginia Tech.
