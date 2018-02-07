Biamp Unveils Next-Gen Devio Collaboration Platform

The What: Biamp Systems introduced the next generation of its Devio collaboration platform, introducing new products enhanced with unique features and patented capabilities that further improve audio quality, while also simplifying installation and programming for integrators.

The What Else: Many conference rooms feature microphones or integrated audio devices that are static in nature, restricting participants' ability to move around a room and still be clearly heard by people joining remotely. Equipped with Biamp's beamtracking technology, Devio microphones not only identify and lock onto a signal source, but also track that source as they move around the room. This ability to capture participants' conversation as they collaborate, while intelligently mixing conversations from around the table, allows far-end conference participants to experience a more natural-sounding conversation as it unfolds.

"The rapid adoption of open-plan offices, in combination with an increasingly dispersed workforce, is driving the need for more informal spaces that are equipped for effective conferencing and collaboration," said Rob Houston, unified communications product manager at Biamp Systems. "We've developed our Devio collaboration platform to address this need, whether it is a small room equipped with a dedicated computer or designed for people to use their laptops when presenting content and joining web conferencing sessions. Companies can tailor the room experience to fit their culture and get audio quality that keeps remote participants engaged and productive."

Devio CR-1: A fixed configuration DSP optimized for small rooms and ready for the demands of BYOD use cases.

The new Devio SCR-20: Building on the capabilities of the Devio CR-1 with enhancements that include full integration of HDMI audio, support for 4K30 video, and HDCP 1.4.

The new Devio SCR-25: Adds to the capabilities of the SCR-20 with support for Bluetooth wireless technology and a wired VoIP/POTS headset interface.

Devio DTM-1 (tabletop) and DCM-1 (ceiling) microphones: Both Beamtracking microphones feature Biamp's patented technology, require minimal setup, and dynamically track conversations from around the table or room.

The Devio base unit can be mounted under the table or surface, or behind the display. Multiple speaker options are supported, including a ceiling speaker powered by the integrated amplifier, powered speakers connected via RCA line-out, or even the integrated display speakers. The Devio microphone form factors require little or no table space while being centrally positioned within the room.

The Bottom Line: The new Devio models offer enhancements that broaden room design flexibility, deliver improved video capabilities, and expand support for VoIP/POTS handsets and mobile devices. Engineered for huddle rooms and other small meeting spaces, Devio supports a variety of room designs for computer-based conferencing including a BYOD approach or connection via a dedicated in-room PC.