Biamp, Shure Create Tesira-Microflex Compatibility

Biamp Systems and Shure Incorporated have created an integrated compatibility between Biamp Tesira audio processors and software and Shure Microflex Advance array microphones with Steerable Coverage. With the release of Biamp’s new Tesira software and hardware at ISE in February 2017, it will be possible to interact with the Dante-enabled Shure MXA910 ceiling array microphone and control signal levels within the Tesira software. This will help system integrators deliver flexible, fully digital audio solutions that meet the complex needs of their clients, while reducing installation and setup time.

“We’re excited to come together with an industry leader like Shure in an effort to streamline the integration of our products,” said Graeme Harrison, executive vice president of marketing for Biamp Systems. “Both companies value customer feedback and leverage it in future product development. Adding Shure microphone-specific software blocks to Tesira’s cutting-edge software made sense: it allows system designers to easily incorporate the power of Shure mics with the power of Tesira. Other developments in this launch will bring this capability to the whole range of Tesira processors, and we will add additional functionality in future releases.”

“Interoperability between the MXA910 ceiling array microphone and Tesira processors will make it easier for system integrators to take advantage of its class-leading voice pickup and steerable coverage in a wide assortment of meeting room applications,” said Chad Wiggins, senior director for networked systems at Shure. “Together, they deliver a more powerful yet more streamlined solution, with centralized control, simpler installation, and fewer components.”