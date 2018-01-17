Biamp Expands Room Solutions With Tesira Beamtracking Microphones, PoE+ Amp Tech

Biamp Systems is expanding its Tesira audio and video platform. During ISE 2018, February 6-9 in Amsterdam, Biamp (booth 3-B120) will demonstrate its latest solutions, which include new power over Ethernet (PoE+) amplifier technology and a series of Beamtracking ceiling microphones for conferencing. Biamp’s whole-room, all-digital solutions are designed to reduce programming time for integrators and provide cost-effective, clear audio quality to end users.

“Adding these new components to our industry-leading Tesira platform allows our customers to utilize Biamp products with a total room solution in mind,” said Zach Snook, audio product manager, Biamp Systems. “Our new microphone and amplifier technologies facilitate increased productivity by delivering the best audio quality. This enables integrators to take advantage of new features without requiring extensive setup or configuration, increasing the number of Tesira rooms they can install at a decreased cost.”

Providing full 360-degree room coverage, each of the new Tesira microphones uses Biamp’s Beamtracking technology to identify and lock to a signal source—even if the person speaking is moving around. With little or no setup required, the Tesira Beamtracking ceiling microphones actively track and intelligently mix conversations from around the table, allowing everyone on the call to be heard. The microphone models include:

Tesira TCM-1: AVB ceiling microphone with built-in DSP for beamtracking;

Tesira TCM-1A: All of the same features and capabilities of the TCM-1 plus a 2-channel PoE+ amplifier with burst power mode;

Tesira TCM-1EX: An expansion microphone specifically designed to be daisy-chained to either the TCM-1 or TCM-1A microphone for expanded coverage within the space.

The new Tesira AMP-450P is a four-channel, PoE+ conferencing amplifier that can be placed wherever needed, including air-handling spaces. Suited for ceiling speakers, program speakers, and mix-minus systems, it’s capable of operating in a burst mode to handle peak loads, providing up to 50 watts per channel.

For smaller conference rooms, solutions are available that utilize a single Ethernet cable to connect a TesiraFORTÉ AVB VT4 to the new Tesira TCM-1A Beamtracking microphone for an improved conferencing experience. For larger conference rooms, use a TesiraFORTÉ AVB VT in conjunction with the Tesira AMP-450P and TCM-1.