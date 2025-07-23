SoundTube Enhances Gymnasium Intelligibility at New York Elementary School

Pulaski Road Elementary, part of the Riverhead Central School District in New York, recently underwent a significant renovation, with audio upgrades from SoundTube in its auditorium prioritized as a critical first step. The district wanted to create a highly intelligible environment suitable for announcements, presentations, and assemblies without compromising the space’s architectural character.

“This space really needed a line array that could keep sound from bouncing around,” said Thomas DePace from Advance Sound Company, wich was brought in to lead the installation. “I needed something with width and tight vertical dispersion to maintain clarity all the way to the back of the room.”

The auditorium, originally designed as a multiuse recreation and performance space, featured intricate woodwork, shallow depth, and reverberant surfaces. Prior loudspeakers, including SX300s reused from a high school auditorium, failed to meet the school’s needs. With intelligibility as the primary requirement, the district turned to Advance Sound to engineer a more targeted solution.

Advance Sound selected SoundTube’s LA880i line array speakers in white, which visually blended with the space and allowed for precise coverage without overwhelming volume. These speakers were mounted at a six-foot height from the stage floor to meet ADA clearance and minimize back-wall reflections. The LA880i’s controlled directivity and vertical dispersion were critical in keeping the audio focused.

“We tilted the speakers out to minimize reflections and ensure even coverage,” said DePace. “SoundTube’s LA880is gave us just what we needed—a clean, intelligible soundscape across the entire space.”

The system also incorporated a Symetrix DSP controller and a set of Shure SLX-D wireless microphones, offering a balance of reliability, simplicity, and expandability. Adaptive Technologies beam clamps were used to mount the speakers quickly and securely.

The upgraded gym audio system now delivers crystal-clear sound throughout the room enhancing events and ensuring accessibility. Following the success at Pulaski Road Elementary, Advance Sound Company has been called back for additional AV upgrades throughout the district.

“The district now wants us to survey other buildings. A good product paired with a repeatable, scalable system—it’s working for them and for us,” said DePace.