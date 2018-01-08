AudioControl Unveils Two Director D-Series Amplifiers

The What: AudioControl has introduced two new Director models, the D4600 16-channel and D2800 eight-channel high-powered amplifiers, engineered to address the needs of integration specialists and deliver exceptional performance from a sleek form factor. Both D-Series amplifiers deliver a combination of features, superb sound quality, and fine-tuning capability.

The What Else: Both D-Series models produce 100 watts at 8 ohms or 200 watts at 4 ohms per channel for high-quality entertainment programming to any zone. Integrators can tailor the sound based on DSP profiles of leading speaker brands as part of AudioControl’s Sound Partners Program, and then fine tune these DSP profiles by individual zones based on acoustic environment. AudioControl D-Series amplifiers enable integrators to deliver eight channels from a 1U chassis (D2800) or 16 channels from a 2U chassis (D4600) to accommodate nearly any system configuration.

AudioControl’s DSP engine includes graphic and parametric equalization by zone, and network monitoring/programming. Channels are bridgeable, giving integrators configuration flexibility for system setup. This combination of functionality and performance is designed to satisfy a growing base of consumers and commercial applications demanding a superior entertainment experience.