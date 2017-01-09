Atlona Ships Flagship 4K Matrix for Advanced Videoconferencing, Presentation

The What: Atlona is now shipping the AT-UHD-CLSO-840, an eight-input, four-output 4K HDMI and HDBaseT matrix switcher built for videoconferencing, multi-screen presentations, and divisible room installations. The matrix switcher will be demonstrated at ISE stand 5-S92 from February 7-10 at the RAI Exhibition and Conference Centre in Amsterdam.

The What Else: The new matrix is equipped with five HDMI and three HDBaseT inputs, two HDMI outputs, and two HDBaseT outputs. It is envisioned for use in a variety of meeting room settings, such as videoconferencing suites requiring at least three independent outputs for connections to displays and a conferencing codec. The CLSO-840 integrates into an audio system with DSP, through an independent 8x4 audio matrix that routes de-embedded HDMI audio to analog audio outputs, with gain control and EQ also available. There are also four analog audio inputs, each dedicated to embedding content onto a corresponding video output.

“The CLSO-840 is our response to many partner and integrator requests for a powerful, four-output 4K matrix needed in videoconferencing, distance learning, and training rooms,” said Steve Kolta, product manager at Atlona. “At the same time, we made integrating complex AV matrix systems very easy and efficient through our free Atlona Management System, even for several CLSO-840 units in an installation.”

Other advanced features on the CLSO-840 include PoE on the HDBaseT inputs and outputs, allowing use of Atlona UHD-EX Series or HDVS-200 Series HDBaseT transmitters and receivers, and eliminating the need for separate power supplies for remote components. All HDBaseT inputs and outputs allow transmission distances up to 100 meters (330 feet).

The new matrix includes ethernet and RS-232 connections for third-party control. It can extend ethernet from a control processor, and features IP to RS-232 translation for converting TCP/IP commands to RS-232. This provides the flexibility of extending TCP/IP or RS-232 control to remote devices over HDBaseT.

System integrators further benefit from the Atlona Management System (AMS), a network software platform for configuring, managing, and monitoring the CLSO-840 and other Atlona IP-controllable devices over a LAN, WAN, or VPN. AMS is available free from Atlona, and helps streamline installation and maintenance of several Atlona products throughout a facility or enterprise, from a standard web browser.

The Bottom Line: The CLSO-840 offers both local and remote inputs and outputs for flexibility across AV formats and connectivity options, providing a powerful matrix solution for classroom, corporate, and hospitality environments. It is available now for $4,999.99 MSRP, and includes Atlona’s 10-year limited product warranty and customer support services.