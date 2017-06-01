AptoVision Names John Michalovic Director of Operations and Support

- AptoVision has appointed John Michalovic as director of operations and support. In this role, he will lead a customer support organization that provides technical and design support, applications engineering, project management, and training. He will also manage AptoVision’s day-to-day operations including quality assurance, procurement, and subcontracting.
- Michalovic brings extensive experience in the computer hardware and software industry. Throughout his career, he has architected several global support organizations positioned to deliver technical support, project management, training solutions, and quality assurance programs to customers throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America.
- Since 2007, Michalovic had been with X2O Media, a division of Barco. He has also held director-level positions in customer support, project management, and business development with Radialpoint Systems, Tavis Software, and Matrox. He holds MBA and Bachelor of Engineering degrees from Concordia University, Montreal.
- “John’s solid business and technical knowledge and his proven track record crafting global support organizations will be key to complementing AptoVision’s explosive growth,” said Kamran Ahmed, AptoVision CEO and co-founder. “It is essential that we expand to support our customers’ development efforts and our important role in furthering the aims of the SDVoE Alliance. We’re on track for record company and revenue growth again in 2017 as we continue to be a technology and market leader in the disruptive AV-over-IP transition.”
- “I’ve had my eye on AptoVision for years as they have pioneered the paradigm shift in pro AV from traditional point-to-point matrix switching to distribution over Ethernet,” Michalovic said. “I’m excited to join such a dynamic organization at this pivotal point in its growth and look forward to building on the success the company and its customers have already achieved.”