Countdown to InfoComm 2014: Ben Bausher on BYOD and Laser Projection

I think the big topic that everyone is going to be showing something for is BYOD. The task is going to be sifting out the good ones from the not-so-good ones. I’m going to be looking for some of this, but will be keeping a very critical eye on the whole system — usability of apps, platform support, back-end server requirements, etc.

I’m also going to be looking at large LED wall display management technology, since I have a number of projects that are using these systems.

The biggest thing that I will be looking at is the widespread release of laser projection.

The companies I’m specifically going to be looking at (that I know as “ones to watch” in advance) are Mersive, Alcons Audio, and laser projection technology from Barco, NEC, and Christie.

Ben Bausher, Senior Consultant, Audio & Video Systems Group, JaffeHolden