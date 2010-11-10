Prysm Unveils First Retail Install

Hundreds lined up early on a cold morning yesterday to be the first shoppers at American Eagle Outfitters’ new flagship store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. They were hoping for free gift certificates and cool clothes, but on entering the space they were welcomed by even more: Prysm Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) solutions throughout the store that create a youthful atmosphere with a bold, innovative impact.
Installed by Diversified Media Group, this is the first retail installation of Prysm displays, and the company was clearly excited about the unveiling. At a demo in Manhattan last week, Dana Corey, Prysm’s vice president of sales, arrived after first checking in on the American Eagle project. “It’s very exciting to see it in action,” he said. “It’s been a great process, and it’s set the stage for future retail projects.”The displays in the store are arranged on seven-foot-tall columns: three at the main entrance serving both as window displays and as in-store branding; while two columns stand at each escalator. The displays serve the store well, providing a bold, graphic impact that matches the trendy attitude of the brand.
- The installation is just a glimpse at the potential of Prysm’s technology, however. Because of its wide viewing angle and flexible configuration possibilities, the LPD displays can be set up in a variety of ways, which should lead to some creative installs. Another benefit is the low power consumption: Prysm says the displays use up to 75 percent less power than traditional backlit or projection technology-based products, lowering infrastructure costs for the end user.
- Markets for the new technology seem diverse, and the adoption is just beginning to take off. Current projects in the works for Prysm include a bank, a broadcast operation, more retail, and a university. As the technology gains exposure, it’s sure to lead to some inventive projects down the road.