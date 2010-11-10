Prysm Unveils First Retail Install

Hundreds lined up early on a cold morning yesterday to be the first shoppers at American Eagle Outfitters’ new flagship store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. They were hoping for free gift certificates and cool clothes, but on entering the space they were welcomed by even more: Prysm Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) solutions throughout the store that create a youthful atmosphere with a bold, innovative impact.





Installed by Diversified Media Group, this is the first retail installation of Prysm displays, and the company was clearly excited about the unveiling. At a demo in Manhattan last week, Dana Corey, Prysm’s vice president of sales, arrived after first checking in on the American Eagle project. “It’s very exciting to see it in action,” he said. “It’s been a great process, and it’s set the stage for future retail projects.”The displays in the store are arranged on seven-foot-tall columns: three at the main entrance serving both as window displays and as in-store branding; while two columns stand at each escalator. The displays serve the store well, providing a bold, graphic impact that matches the trendy attitude of the brand.

