New York Mets, Samsung Pop Up an Immersive Experience in NYC

The New York Mets are hitting the ball out of the park, but have a winning pop up in Union Square. Samsung is helping to power the team’s interactive pop-up shop, Mets House N.Y.C., a new, multipurpose space that gives Mets fans an opportunity to engage with their favorite team outside of the ballpark.

“Mets House is more than just another pop-up shop. It provides unique and immersive experiences that are brought to life with help from Samsung,” said Andrew Grossman, chief growth officer, New York Mets. “With Samsung Displays, the activations at Mets House strengthen our bond with our fans and connect us with new ones, showcasing how technology and creativity can come together to enhance the fan experience.”

Fans can swing for the fences with the interactive Mets Match Your Swing experience, an opportunity to step into the batter’s box and see how their swing stacks up against current Mets players. Using advanced sensors from Diamond Kinetics to analyze stance and swing, the experience identifies which Mets player a fan’s swing most resembles. The action comes to life on a Samsung 98-inch QHC Series Display that shows their results in real time.

Mets fans can also step into the virtual batter’s box at Mets House with the simulation video game MLB: The Show, played on the QHC Series Display. The screen delivers an immersive gameplay experience, letting pop-up shoppers play as their favorite Mets player, take the reins as manager Carlos Mendoza or command the entire team. Whether they are hitting grand slams, throwing fastballs or calling the shots from the dugout, the game paired with the screen allows fans to feel the thrill of being a part of the team.

Two Samsung 85-inch QMC Series Commercial Display transport fans through Mets history, showcasing a dynamic mix of current game highlights and archival replays of iconic moments that define the franchise — from walk-off wins to unforgettable postseason heroics. These vibrant, high-resolution screens also spotlight exclusive ticketing specials and promotions, keeping fans informed while celebrating the Amazin’ legacy of the orange and blue. All of the content across the Samsung displays in the pop-up are remotely monitored and managed by the Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) content management system.

Mets House features themed activities, exclusive merchandise, ongoing surprise alumni appearances and experiences, including giveaways and special gifts with purchase, and other interactive elements, creating a vibrant and memorable atmosphere for all who visit.

“The Mets have one of the most passionate and loyal fanbases in baseball, and they deserve an experience that reflects their love for the game,” said David Phelps, head of the display division at Samsung. “With Mets House, our goal was to go beyond a visual showcase to create an immersive environment that builds excitement for the 2025 season. Through the power of Samsung Displays, fans can connect with the legacy and spirit of Mets baseball, bringing the energy of Citi Field to the heart of Manhattan.”

Samsung and Citi Field have been working together since 2021 to make Citi Field the most technologically advanced professional ballpark in Major League Baseball. Last year, the Mets unveiled a 3D anamorphic, two-sided LED display in the stadium’s concourse, providing fans with different content ranging from scoreboard updates to player stats and advertisements from the Mets’ partners.