On Cloud AV/IT: WyreStorm Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on AV/IT in the cloud, including the benefits and cautions.

Thought Leader: Zec Voislavm, Director of Product Development at WyreStorm Technologies

Let’s be honest: For a long time, the cloud just sounded like more work for AV teams. It meant more security hoops to jump through and more things for the IT department to say "no" to. But the industry is shifting for a very blunt reason: The old way of managing hardware is killing our margins and our schedules.

For integrators, the cloud is a pivot from reactive firefighting to actual profit. We’ve all been there—sending a tech across town at rush hour just to power-cycle a box or toggle a setting. It’s a waste of talent and gas. With a cloud-based dashboard, you’re seeing the "check engine" light before the client even walks into the room. You can push firmware at 2 a.m. from your couch instead of 2 p.m. in a boardroom. It turns a frantic service call into a quiet, remote fix, keeping your best techs focused on new builds rather than truck rolls for minor glitches.

If you don't bake in security and network policy from day one, then you’re just building a bigger headache. Zec Voislavm, Director of Product Development at WyreStorm Technologies

For operators, it’s about the Monday morning panic. When you’re managing 50 rooms across three floors or three time zones, visibility is everything. Cloud tools mean you aren't walking the halls testing mics manually. Instead, you know the status of every codec and display before the first meeting starts.

Of course, this isn't a shortcut. If you don't bake in security and network policy from day one, then you’re just building a bigger headache. But when done right, the cloud doesn't replace the expertise of a solid AV pro; it just stops them from wasting time on the boring stuff so they can focus on what actually matters: making sure the tech just works.