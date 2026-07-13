How This University Centralized AV Across Multi-Campus Environments with Kramer

Universities are under increasing pressure to deliver consistent, technology-enabled learning experiences across multiple campuses, often while managing growing AV estates with limited IT resources. For Fundación Universitaria del Área Andina in Colombia, a historic institution founded in 1893, addressing these challenges became a priority. It responded by launching RAUDA, an ambitious initiative designed to centralize and standardize audiovisual infrastructure across its campus network. The school turned to Kramer to do both.

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With locations in Bogotá, Pereira, and Valledupar, the university had developed a diverse AV landscape over time, designed to support both in-person and hybrid learning for undergraduate and graduate students across a wide array of disciplines. Relying on a mix of technologies, including classroom touchscreens and commercial displays in halls and reception areas, the systems were managed independently. This fragmented approach made it difficult to maintain consistency across learning environments and shared spaces, along with limited visibility into system performance and slowed response times when issues arose.

To address this, the university launched RAUDA. The goal was not only to improve day-to-day operations, but also to enable more consistent experiences for both faculty and students. Working with system integrator Merge, Fundación Universitaria del Área Andina implemented the first phase of the RAUDA project by deploying a centralized AV over IP architecture across its sites. Classrooms, auditoriums, meeting spaces, and digital signage endpoints were connected into a unified network, allowing content to be distributed and managed more flexibly across locations.

An array of Kramer solutions were selected. These included Kramer KDS-EN7 encoders and KDS-DEC7 decoders for content distribution; VIA GO 3 devices for wireless presentation and collaboration; KC Virtual Brain 5 and Panta Rhei for system management, monitoring, and control; VSM on Cloud for centralized, cloud-based management; a dedicated network infrastructure built around NETGEAR M4250 switches, and TP-583TXR units for transmission support.

“Kramer gave us the ability to centralize and simplify AV management across campuses while delivering a more reliable and consistent experience for users,” said César Andrés Rodríguez Ángel, national director of technological innovation at Fundación Universitaria del Área Andina.

The impact has been felt both operationally and from a user experience perspective. Centralized control has helped streamline support workflows and reduce incident response times, while delivering more consistent and reliable AV performance across campuses. According to the university, this has translated into improved availability of learning spaces and a smoother experience for both staff and students.

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The new infrastructure has also unlocked additional capabilities, particularly in the area of digital signage. The university can now manage and update content in real time across high-traffic areas, supporting more agile and targeted communication with students and visitors.