Winners Announced: Best of Show at InfoComm 2026 for AV Technology
Winners of the Best of Show at InfoComm 2026 for AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech & Learning are announced.
We're thrilled to share that we had an unprecedented, record-breaking number (hundreds!) of entries nominated for our Best of Show program.
Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate, and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators. We often have more than one judge evaluate a product.
We want to congratulate the winners of the InfoComm 2026 Best of Show for AV Technology and Digital Signage. In addition, we're announcing the winners for our sister publication, Tech & Learning.
Also, check out SCN's Installation Product Awards Winners at InfoComm 2026.
AV Technology InfoComm 2026 Best of Show Award Winners
22Miles DX Pro
Absen CL V3
Adamson XG Integration Amplifiers
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Adder Technology AIM 6
ADTECHNO DAV Control Nexus DAV-CNX1
Advanced Network Devices MCVIPR Multi-Color Visual Indicator Protocol Responder
Advantech VEGA-6321
Advantech VEGA-7030
AIMS IPMX
AISpeech Matrix Array Microphone
Analog Way CorePlay Tetra
Aquilon Cmini
Arthur Holm AH1 Conference
Astera QuikBeam
AtlasIED Atlas+Fyne Pendant Loudspeakers
Atlona LumaStream
Audio-Technica D50 Digital UHF Wireless System
Aurora Multimedia RXT-4DW SmartSpeak Dante over Wi-Fi
AV Franklin Projection Screens, Dynamic Lite Adjustable
AVI-SPL Symphony
AWALL Phoenix MicroLED All-In-One Display
Barco ClickShare Hub Pro
Barco CTRL
Barco SwiftAgent TFS 2
Bettear CASTER x
Biamp Parlé Voice Lift
Black Box Emerald DESKVUE PE IP Multi-Source Receiver
Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF 100G
Bluesound Professional B240M Generative Amplifier
BlueSquare X Vision X Plus
BOE MLED COG P0.9
BoxCast Mixing Station Anywhere
BSS Soundweb OMNI 600, 300 and 200 Series
BSS Soundweb OMNI Touch Panels
BZBGEAR XLink-ONE
Clear Touch Command Studio
Clear-Com FreeSpeak Cell
Cobalt Digital blueCORE Platform
CODA Audio ViFORCE
Crestron 1 Beyond i12D Camera
Crestron 80 Series Touch Screens
Crestron Automate VX with AutoMeasure
Crestron Collab Compute
CybrIQ LLC Room IQ
D-Tools Cloud Inventory Asset Management
Datapath Aetria
Disguise X1
DTEN D7X AI Room System
ENCO enSpeak Voice-to-Voice Solution
Epiphan EC20 PTZ Camera
Epson 135’’ 4K All-in-One Direct View LED Display
euromet srl Iris Pro Cart 8
Evertz IPMX-Certified NUCLEUS/MMA Gateways
Evertz MMA 10G/25G
Grass Valley Event Producer
Haivision Makito ONE
Hero AV SoundCoreHero
HP Poly Focus 6 Series Bluetooth Headsets
Huddly C1 Crew
i5LED ARX 75”Secure 75 4K Premium LCD Display
i5LED Camera Timing Validation System (CTVS)
IAdea, MOP-8622
Ikan International LCX8-POE
Ikan International LBERS60-POE-21
Ikan International LBX30-POE
INOGENI IP2USB
IPEVO Vocal Transcriber 8
Iris by Audinate
Jabra Evolve3 85
Jabra PanaCast U30
JBL Professional Intellivox Active Digital Beam Shaping Column Loudspeakers
Jetbot Drawings by Jetbuilt
Klvr Charger Pro
L-Acoustics Source Intelligence
Lawo Edge One
LEA Professional | Connect Series Glass Wall Controller
LEA Professional | Connect Series Half-Rack | 2 CH Models
Legrand | AV Chief Tempo In-Wall Single Box
Legrand | AV Da-Lite Myriad Reveal
Legrand | AV Unified Cloud Platform
Liberty Digitalinx 4x4 Multi View / Video Wall Matrix Switcher
Liberty KVM Multiview Switch
Lightware GVN 1G AV-over-IP with USB-C
Lumens Integration CamConnect 200
Luminex Network Intelligence GigaCore O26-I Pro AV Ethernet switch
Marshall Electronics CV520 Miniature POV Camera
Matrox Maevex MGX Series
Mersive Tablet
Modus VR, Modus 2
Nanolumens NanoPanel 55
NETGEAR Align Controller
NetSpeek, Lena
Noro, Noro Portal
Nureva HDX series
ODIHO Sound in Silence
Owl Labs Meeting Owl 5 Pro
Panasonic Projector & Display Americas, 1-Chip DLP RGB PT-HTQ20 laser projector
Planar 21by 9 Series
Pliant Technologies’ CrewCom Flex
PTZOptics Move 4K with Horizon
Pufferfish PufferTouch4
PureTek Group unRAVL AI
QSC Q-SYS RoomSuite Collaboration Bar
QSC Q-SYS Scheduling Panel
RGB Spectrum IPX Flyaway Kit Mobile Command Center
Riedel Communications StageLink
RigWheels PT-Zebra - PTZ Mover
Roland V-1-4K Video Switcher
Salamander Designs The Framed Media Wall
Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling M Plus
Shokz OpenMeet2 UC
Shure MXA925 Ceiling Array Microphone
SiliconCore Technology Mobile All-In-One 135” 4K dvLED Display
Skedway Arc Timeline
Sonance PowerZone Connect PRO Amplifiers
Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series
Sony Crystal LED S Series
SP Grid Platform
Summit Technology Lab, Artemis
Symetrix Cognio
SyncBridge Technologies Corporation Icron DP 4K Video + USB 3-2-1 Arbutus 63301 Extender System
Tightrope Media Systems MediaScribe Platform with MediaScribe Narrate
Upstage Creations, MOGX Solaris High-Brightness Stage Teleprompter
Utelogy Reimagined User Experience
Vanguard LED Displays, VFI- Fiber Optic Connection from the Controller
ViewSonic LDS136-152
VigilLink VigilLynx Control
VITEC X-View Displays
Vizrt AI Keyer
WolfVision Cynap Ultra
XT2 USGXT2
XTEN-AV, XAVIA
YES TECH, Mega LED display
Digital Signage InfoComm 2026 Best of Show Award Winners
Appspace Bring Your Own Model
Aurora Multimedia VPX-TC1-WP2-PRO2
AWALL Phoenix MicroLED All-In-One Display
BrightSign Control Plus
Clear Digital Sho Software
Draper Foundation ONE
E Ink Marquee
i5LED Element Performance EP-6.6-SMD-UHB
Korbyt Aries III Fanless Signage Player
LEDMAN GM Series SMD HD Rental Display Panels
Legrand | AV Chief Tempo In-Wall Single Box
LG Electronics USA MAGNIT Micro LED Display (LMPB)
Media Resources TruVIEW MIP Low Power
Navori Composable Digital Signage Platform
OptiSigns OptiDev AI
Peerless-AV SEAMLESS Connect Curved On-Wall dvLED Mounting System
Qingdao Hisense Commercial Display Co, 55OP90FE
Samsung 13-inch Color E-Paper redefines sustainable signage
TSI Touch Interactive Touch Tables
Unilumin Udesign SV Pro
ViewSonic CDEG3 Commercial Display
Tech&Learning InfoComm 2026 Best of Show Award Winners
BenQ RP05
Clear Touch 6000 Nova Series
Epiphan EC20 PTZ Camera
Epson BrightLink 870Ei Ultra Short Throw Interactive Display with 4K Enhancement
Legrand | AV Da-Lite Myriad Reveal
Promethean AP10
PureTek Group unRAVL AI
Samsung WAFX-P
Shure Microflex neXt Fusion Mode
TouchView Interactive ULTRA Series
ViewSonic IFP41 Series Interactive Displays
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.