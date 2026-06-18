Winners Announced: Best of Show at InfoComm 2026 for AV Technology

We're thrilled to share that we had an unprecedented, record-breaking number (hundreds!) of entries nominated for our Best of Show program.

Every year, Future publications contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate, and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, AV/IT managers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators. We often have more than one judge evaluate a product.

We want to congratulate the winners of the InfoComm 2026 Best of Show for AV Technology and Digital Signage. In addition, we're announcing the winners for our sister publication, Tech & Learning.

Also, check out SCN's Installation Product Awards Winners at InfoComm 2026.

(Image credit: Future)

AV Technology InfoComm 2026 Best of Show Award Winners

22Miles DX Pro

Absen CL V3

Adamson XG Integration Amplifiers

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Adder Technology AIM 6

ADTECHNO DAV Control Nexus DAV-CNX1

Advanced Network Devices MCVIPR Multi-Color Visual Indicator Protocol Responder

Advantech VEGA-6321

Advantech VEGA-7030

AIMS IPMX

AISpeech Matrix Array Microphone

Analog Way CorePlay Tetra

Aquilon Cmini

Arthur Holm AH1 Conference

Astera QuikBeam

AtlasIED Atlas+Fyne Pendant Loudspeakers

Atlona LumaStream

Audio-Technica D50 Digital UHF Wireless System

Aurora Multimedia RXT-4DW SmartSpeak Dante over Wi-Fi

AV Franklin Projection Screens, Dynamic Lite Adjustable

AVI-SPL Symphony

AWALL Phoenix MicroLED All-In-One Display

Barco ClickShare Hub Pro

Barco CTRL

Barco SwiftAgent TFS 2

Bettear CASTER x

Biamp Parlé Voice Lift

Black Box Emerald DESKVUE PE IP Multi-Source Receiver

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF 100G

Bluesound Professional B240M Generative Amplifier

BlueSquare X Vision X Plus

BOE MLED COG P0.9

BoxCast Mixing Station Anywhere

BSS Soundweb OMNI 600, 300 and 200 Series

BSS Soundweb OMNI Touch Panels

BZBGEAR XLink-ONE

Clear Touch Command Studio

Clear-Com FreeSpeak Cell

Cobalt Digital blueCORE Platform

CODA Audio ViFORCE

Crestron 1 Beyond i12D Camera

Crestron 80 Series Touch Screens

Crestron Automate VX with AutoMeasure

Crestron Collab Compute

CybrIQ LLC Room IQ

D-Tools Cloud Inventory Asset Management

Datapath Aetria

Disguise X1

DTEN D7X AI Room System

ENCO enSpeak Voice-to-Voice Solution

Epiphan EC20 PTZ Camera

Epson 135’’ 4K All-in-One Direct View LED Display

euromet srl Iris Pro Cart 8

Evertz IPMX-Certified NUCLEUS/MMA Gateways

Evertz MMA 10G/25G

Grass Valley Event Producer

Haivision Makito ONE

Hero AV SoundCoreHero

HP Poly Focus 6 Series Bluetooth Headsets

Huddly C1 Crew

i5LED ARX 75”Secure 75 4K Premium LCD Display

i5LED Camera Timing Validation System (CTVS)

IAdea, MOP-8622

Ikan International LCX8-POE

Ikan International LBERS60-POE-21

Ikan International LBX30-POE

INOGENI IP2USB

IPEVO Vocal Transcriber 8

Iris by Audinate

Jabra Evolve3 85

Jabra PanaCast U30

JBL Professional Intellivox Active Digital Beam Shaping Column Loudspeakers

Jetbot Drawings by Jetbuilt

Klvr Charger Pro

L-Acoustics Source Intelligence

Lawo Edge One

LEA Professional | Connect Series Glass Wall Controller

LEA Professional | Connect Series Half-Rack | 2 CH Models

Legrand | AV Chief Tempo In-Wall Single Box

Legrand | AV Da-Lite Myriad Reveal

Legrand | AV Unified Cloud Platform

Liberty Digitalinx 4x4 Multi View / Video Wall Matrix Switcher

Liberty KVM Multiview Switch

Lightware GVN 1G AV-over-IP with USB-C

Lumens Integration CamConnect 200

Luminex Network Intelligence GigaCore O26-I Pro AV Ethernet switch

Marshall Electronics CV520 Miniature POV Camera

Matrox Maevex MGX Series

Mersive Tablet

Modus VR, Modus 2

Nanolumens NanoPanel 55

NETGEAR Align Controller

NetSpeek, Lena

Noro, Noro Portal

Nureva HDX series

ODIHO Sound in Silence

Owl Labs Meeting Owl 5 Pro

Panasonic Projector & Display Americas, 1-Chip DLP RGB PT-HTQ20 laser projector

Planar 21by 9 Series

Pliant Technologies’ CrewCom Flex

PTZOptics Move 4K with Horizon

Pufferfish PufferTouch4

PureTek Group unRAVL AI

QSC Q-SYS RoomSuite Collaboration Bar

QSC Q-SYS Scheduling Panel

RGB Spectrum IPX Flyaway Kit Mobile Command Center

Riedel Communications StageLink

RigWheels PT-Zebra - PTZ Mover

Roland V-1-4K Video Switcher

Salamander Designs The Framed Media Wall

Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling M Plus

Shokz OpenMeet2 UC

Shure MXA925 Ceiling Array Microphone

SiliconCore Technology Mobile All-In-One 135” 4K dvLED Display

Skedway Arc Timeline

Sonance PowerZone Connect PRO Amplifiers

Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays BZ-P Series

Sony Crystal LED S Series

SP Grid Platform

Summit Technology Lab, Artemis

Symetrix Cognio

SyncBridge Technologies Corporation Icron DP 4K Video + USB 3-2-1 Arbutus 63301 Extender System

Tightrope Media Systems MediaScribe Platform with MediaScribe Narrate

Upstage Creations, MOGX Solaris High-Brightness Stage Teleprompter

Utelogy Reimagined User Experience

Vanguard LED Displays, VFI- Fiber Optic Connection from the Controller

ViewSonic LDS136-152

VigilLink VigilLynx Control

VITEC X-View Displays

Vizrt AI Keyer

WolfVision Cynap Ultra

XT2 USGXT2

XTEN-AV, XAVIA

YES TECH, Mega LED display

(Image credit: Future)

Digital Signage InfoComm 2026 Best of Show Award Winners

Appspace Bring Your Own Model

Aurora Multimedia VPX-TC1-WP2-PRO2

AWALL Phoenix MicroLED All-In-One Display

BrightSign Control Plus

Clear Digital Sho Software

Draper Foundation ONE

E Ink Marquee

i5LED Element Performance EP-6.6-SMD-UHB

Korbyt Aries III Fanless Signage Player

LEDMAN GM Series SMD HD Rental Display Panels

Legrand | AV Chief Tempo In-Wall Single Box

LG Electronics USA MAGNIT Micro LED Display (LMPB)

Media Resources TruVIEW MIP Low Power

Navori Composable Digital Signage Platform

OptiSigns OptiDev AI

Peerless-AV SEAMLESS Connect Curved On-Wall dvLED Mounting System

Qingdao Hisense Commercial Display Co, 55OP90FE

Samsung 13-inch Color E-Paper redefines sustainable signage

TSI Touch Interactive Touch Tables

Unilumin Udesign SV Pro

ViewSonic CDEG3 Commercial Display

(Image credit: Future)

Tech&Learning InfoComm 2026 Best of Show Award Winners

BenQ RP05

Clear Touch 6000 Nova Series

Epiphan EC20 PTZ Camera

Epson BrightLink 870Ei Ultra Short Throw Interactive Display with 4K Enhancement

Legrand | AV Da-Lite Myriad Reveal

Promethean AP10

PureTek Group unRAVL AI

Samsung WAFX-P

Shure Microflex neXt Fusion Mode

TouchView Interactive ULTRA Series

ViewSonic IFP41 Series Interactive Displays