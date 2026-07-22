Nanolumens Illuminates Jacksonville Skyline at CSX Transportation Headquarters

CSX Transportation, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, operates over 20,000 miles of track across 23 states, the District of Columbia, and two Canadian provinces. The national transportation provider is based in a 251-foot high-rise in the city’s Northbank district, overlooking the St. Johns River. CSX recently unveiled a Nanolumens custom LED sign atop its headquarters, featuring the company’s modern logo alongside a locomotive image.

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Phase Integration, a national commercial technology solutions provider, was selected to design, manage, and integrate the project. Building on prior success with Nanolumens, Phase Integration turned to the LED manufacturer for this highly visible installation. The two companies had previously collaborated on complex projects and Phase Integration trusted Nanolumens to provide the engineering expertise, design flexibility and reliability required for a rooftop display.

“One of the main reasons we chose Nanolumens was due to the complexity of the project,” said Casey Morris, senior director of operations for Phase Integration. “The engineering support and resources we knew we’d receive from them were a huge factor for us. The project at CSX Transportation Building was truly one of a kind, and Nanolumens is the go-to for anything custom when it comes to LED solutions.”

The installation at the CSX Transportation Building, however, was even more complex than Phase Integrations previous Brightline Station in Miami installation. “Unlike Brightline Station, which was mostly straight lines, this installation includes four distinct rooftop signs that define the Jacksonville skyline,” explained Morris. “There’s not another building in town that has anything like it.”

From concept to completion, Nanolumens collaborated closely with Phase Integration to bring CSX’s vision to life. “When a customer says, ‘We want our logo on top of our building next to a train, can it be done?’ our answer is always ‘Yes,’” said Morris. “Nanolumens collaborated closely with us on renderings, logo files and digital simulations, which enabled our clients to see their vision in advance. If we compare the renderings to the final installation today, they’re almost identical.”

The new signs offer flexibility for special events and community engagement. Most days, the displays highlight CSX’s core branding, but they can be adapted for occasions like Jaguars games, when teal colors and a jaguar graphic take over, or Fourth of July, when the American flag is prominently featured. “The new signs are more than branding. They provide CSX with a flexible canvas for community engagement,” said Morris.

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Nanolumens’ Performance Series played a pivotal role in bringing CSX and Phase Integration’s ambitious vision to life, delivering a final product that is visually striking and resilient. “The client is absolutely thrilled with the finished product," Morris said, "over the moon, in fact.”

Each cabinet is fully IP67-rated, ensuring reliable protection against dust, water and harsh weather conditions. Built with premium components, the displays are engineered for durability and come backed by an industry-leading three-year extendable warranty. With the Performance Series, CSX Transportation gained a high-performance solution capable of withstanding the elements while showcasing its brand in a dynamic, modern way.