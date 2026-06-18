What's the Buzz? How InfoComm Has Changed in Five Years

It's my fifth InfoComm, and the Pro AV wheel keeps on turning. We don't know where we'll be tomorrow, but we know where we came from.

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Five years is an eternity in Pro AV. My first InfoComm was in 2022, when the show returned to "normalcy" and made its triumphant reunion with the Las Vegas Convention Center, back in the month of June after a canceled 2020 show and rescheduled October 2021 version. Do you remember the buzz from that show floor?

AV Technology's Cindy Davis recounted five big trends from that 2022 show. You can go back and read the article, or I can sum them up for you: collaboration, shipping status, "solutions, not boxes," virtual production/extended reality, and audio.

So how much different is the buzz five years later? After one day on the show floor, let's take a look.

Let's Get Immersive

(Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

Let's not kid ourselves: The Sphere changed the game. While we had immersive exhibits before, they are now seemingly everywhere, including the classroom.

Before the show even opened, I toured UNLV's Dreamscape Learn classroom and was swept into a world via VIVE headsets, noise-canceling headphones, and ButtKicker haptic transducers. I was flown around Hagia Sofia, soaring through the air to the high dome and exploring the art that was inside. We also explored UNLV's Immersive Learning Lab, where I created a 3D image and then dissected the human body to learn about bones and organs in a virtual environment.

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LED Power! Our Favorite Booths from InfoComm… So Far - YouTube Watch On

And if you want to get truly immersed, just walk the show floor in the LED section (or watch the video above to save yourself some steps!). It is clear that dvLED and outdoor displays are not only becoming larger and brighter, but more highly defined that passersby have no choice but to be engulfed in the image.

A New Collaborative Partner: The Rise of AI

(Image credit: John Staley | AVIXA)

It is hard to believe that five years ago, Davis didn't even mention those two letters that are seemingly everywhere. However, even AI has changed since it became the buzzword of buzzwords in Pro AV.

AI in AV was very prevalent in 2022. We were coming out of one of the defining moments of technology, and entering a new era of work and collaboration. AI helped with the transition to the hybrid world with features like auto-tracking and noise cancellation. However, AI features are so 2000-and-late. If your systems aren't using AI, you'll be left behind.

The same can be said about the AI workforce. AI has grown from an enhancement tool to a collaborative "colleague," focused on simplifying workflows and understanding the workplace through more detailed data. Used correctly, it can free up time for more creativity, and creativity is what leads to innovation in Pro AV.

Ilya Bukshteyn, for example, gave his Microsoft Keynote, Exploring the Future of AI-Powered Collaboration and Connected Workplaces, unveiling new features to Microsoft Teams, which include everything from scheduling to room monitoring for messy rooms, and serving as a guard against bots. At the end of the day, the AI is not here to replace human workers, but free more time. That free time can lead to creativity, and creativity leads to innovation in Pro AV.

Now Airing: The Rise of Broadcast AV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

It's time to stop talking about the convergence of AV and Broadcast. It is here, and Broadcast AV was a hit topic on the show floor. Panasonic brought their cameras and production solutions, as did companies like Sony and more.

AVIXA's Mike Sullivan-Trainor dove into this in his State of Pro AV: AI, Convergence, and the Next Phase of Growth address at the press luncheon. It is no longer just the CEO that wants broadcast-quality production for themselves. Now, every department wants production, and it isn't just for marketing outreach, but internal communications as well. The corporate (34.5%) and government (32.3%) verticals are currently leading the way in broadcast production room adoption. He pointed to real-time graphics, virtual sets, XR layers, and augmented reality integration, as well as a renewed focus on AV over IP to standardize IP video, as key additions that will help Broadcast AV flourish.

Keep It Simple

(Image credit: John Staley | AVIXA)

Whether it is controlling the AV remotely or IT departments managing AV on-premises or volunteers in a church running the sound, AV has to be user-friendly now more than ever. Technology is no longer a fancy addition to a venue or office space, it is a must have, which means many hands will be in the mix of varying degrees of difficulty. Devices need to be easy to use and interoperable with other manufacturers hardware and software.

The era of plug-and-play is here, and everything from installation to Day 2 management needs to be simplified. People expect meetings to be up and running in a matter of minutes, if not seconds, and many companies across the show floor are highlighting all-in-one devices or new dongles and connectivity that make setup a breeze, no matter the user's Pro AV experience.

MAXHUB opened InfoComm with a press conference that addressed just this, introducing a slew of new solutions all targeted at enhancing collaboration and simplifying setup and installation. A new MAXHUB wireless screen sharing dongle, for example, was designed after listening to customer feedback as they desired a more simplified approach to collaboration. The dongle does just that, with no hassle. It enables users to share their screen up to 4K, plug-and-play in just three seconds, while supporting USB-A and C with enterprise-grade security. THREE SECONDS.

Microsoft's Albert Kooiman explained that Microsoft partnered with companies like MAXHUB to create a collaborative environment that is easy to install and maintain at a cost-effective budget. By enabling easy installation, he said, it eliminates lofty installation expenses, and Microsoft and MAXHBUB have achieved that with the all-in-one touch board.

Okay, Stop. Collaborate and Listen

In the post-COVID era, collaboration will always be of the utmost importance. Even though we have come a long way, we are still figuring it out. Meeting equity is closer than ever before, but are we there yet? There were many solutions across the show floor designed to enhance inclusivity and ensure everyone on a call is seen and heard.

And speaking of hearing, audio is one of the largest trends once again. Like LED displays and videowalls, audio is transforming how we experience everything from a work meeting to live events, and yes, immersive is a key word here as well. Want proof? Go sit in on Theory Professional's demo room and have your face melted off.