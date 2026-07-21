On Cloud AV/IT: BrightSign

AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on AV/IT in the cloud, including the benefits and cautions.

Thought Leader: Aaron Rollins, Vice President of Product Management and Customer Experience at BrightSign

As AI creates possibilities for more customizable digital signage content, from personalized recommendations to real-time data overlays, the pressure grows for AV technology managers to oversee more endpoints and keep content running smoothly. Cloud platforms make these advanced deployments more manageable.

Running multiple screens from one cloud-based solution is the current baseline, but AI pushes it even further. Predictive alerts let AV managers detect playback issues before customers see a blank screen. Similarly, anomaly detection can identify when one digital signage player from a fleet of thousands drifts out of spec. Meanwhile, remote diagnostics can help resolve issues quickly without sending a repair technician onsite. This helps AV managers scale digital signage deployments at a lower operating cost and less manual work.

While AI has the potential to make digital signage deployments more engaging, they also grow increasingly complex. Aaron Rollins, Vice President of Product Management and Customer Experience at BrightSign

There are three major factors to consider that can help avoid operational concerns: open APIs, data ownership, and system security.

First, cloud platforms with published, documented APIs are critical. With visibility into how the system talks to itself, AV managers can audit it, integrate it, and transition off of it when needed. While branded as a security feature, closed APIs pose a lock-in risk.

Second, with digital signage players generating telemetry, content performance data, and audience engagement metrics, it’s critical to consider who owns the data and whether it can be exported.

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And finally, SSO, certificate management, and role-based access ensure seamless, secure control for a well-managed fleet, minimizing liabilities. And cloud connectivity powered by a secure, reliable operating system ensures consistent performance and maximum uptime.

While AI has the potential to make digital signage deployments more engaging, they also grow increasingly complex. That’s where it’s critical to adopt a cloud platform with the control and visibility these activations will require.