The Bayeux Tapestry, which depicts the 1066 conquest of England by the Duke of Normandy, is returning to London for the first time in nearly 1,000 years (970 to be precise). That's no typo... nearly one thousand years. To celebrate the tapestry's return, the British Museum collaborated with some Pro AV heavyweights for a projection-mapped thank you on the White Cliffs of Dover.

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The British Museum turned to Jon Sharpe and his Pixel Sharp team for the projection-mapping project, a company that is familiar with the White Cliffs of Dover having done projects on the 8-mile stretch of the English coastline. In short, England wanted to thank France for returning the Bayeux Tapestry to its homeland, which will be on display at the museum beginning in September 2026 and running through July 2027.

Why such a big to-do over the tapestry? According to Museums Association, this is not just any tapestry. The loan from France to England was an undertaking nearly a year in the making. Anthony Pickles, the museum's director of communications, posted on social media that "it was about watching an extraordinary team rise to an extraordinary occasion. Over the past year, they have lived and breathed this exhibition. They've solved problems that didn't have obvious solutions, worked quietly behind the scenes, and carried the weight of a moment that will become part of the museum's history."



According to AVIXA, Pixel Sharp reportedly selected four Panasonic RQ35K 4K laser projectors, a Datapath Fx4 display controller to bring the display to life, and MadMapper software, all of which is powered by Anker Solix F3800 rechargeable lithium batteries. Per Live Design Online, the content was provided by Elliot Wheatland-Clinch, senior content producer at the British Museum.

White Cliffs of Dover lit up in thanks to France as Bayeux Tapestry crosses Channel | AFP - YouTube Watch On