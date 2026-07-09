SoundTube Unveils New TAA and BAA-Compliant In-Ceiling Speakers

SoundTube Entertainment has released its U.S.-made CM62-BGM-II-US and IPD-CM62-BGM-II-US in-ceiling loudspeakers. These new audio solutions provide consultants and integrators with readily available TAA- and BAA-compliant audio solutions for projects requiring domestic sourcing.

[Made in the USA?]

As procurement requirements increasingly favor American-made products for federal, military, education, corporate, and other regulated environments, SoundTube's latest loudspeakers enable AV professionals to meet compliance requirements without compromising audio performance, installation efficiency, or networked audio capabilities.

Manufactured in SoundTube's Lenexa, KS facility as part of the company's Made in America initiative, the new 6.5-inch coaxial ceiling speakers are built on SoundTube's proven CM62 platform. The CM62-BGM-II-US is a passive background music loudspeaker, while the IPD-CM62-BGM-II-US incorporates SoundTube's Dante-enabled IPD technology, delivering networked audio, power, monitoring, and control over a single Ethernet connection.

"Over the past year, we've seen a noticeable increase in projects where TAA and BAA compliance are specified from the outset," said Peter Melvin, VP at SoundTube. "Consultants and integrators are looking for American-made solutions that don't require tradeoffs in sound quality, network capabilities, or installation simplicity. With these products readily available, we're giving our partners the confidence to specify compliant solutions that perform as well as the projects demand."