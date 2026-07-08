Christie Projection Provides Immersive Full-Dome Experience at Orlando Science Center

Orlando Science Center has unveiled its newly renovated eight-story dome theater, The Dome by Dr. Phillips Charities, featuring a Christie RGB pure laser projection system that transforms the former IMAX venue into a versatile immersive theater with 8K content for educational programming, giant-screen presentations, live planetarium experiences, and special events. Christie partner SSIA Technologies consulted and installed the systems.

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At the heart of the installation are eight Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors configured in a full-dome projection system that delivers bright, high-resolution imagery across the theater's newly resurfaced dome. The Dome also includes an inset Christie CP4435-RGB pure laser cinema projector for 3D science, nature and space movies.

"One of our primary goals was to replace our aging film projection system with the best solution available for our guests," said Stephen Holt, VP of facilities and exhibits, Orlando Science Center. "Working with our consultant and project partners, we identified a state-of-the-art projection and audio solution that would allow us to create immersive experiences for years to come. The result is a venue that can support everything from live planetarium shows and giant-screen films to educational programming and special events."

"We were tasked with delivering a solution that met stringent requirements for resolution, brightness, image quality, and overall performance," said George Barnett, co-CEO and founder at SSIA Technologies. "The Christie Griffyn projectors enabled us to achieve those goals while overcoming the physical constraints of an existing IMAX theater. The combination of image quality, reliability, and flexibility made them an ideal fit for this application."



Installing the projection system presented unique challenges. Four Griffyn projectors and the CP4435-RGB cinema projector were housed within the theater's existing projection gallery, while four additional Griffyn units required custom placement at the front of the dome to ensure complete image coverage. The installation team also worked within tight physical spaces while coordinating with ongoing construction activities throughout the renovation.

(Image credit: Christie)

Despite those challenges, the project was completed in time for the theater's public opening.

The renovated theater seats more than 300 guests and serves as a multipurpose immersive venue rather than a traditional planetarium. While astronomy programming remains an important part of the theater's mission, the upgraded projection system enables a much broader range of educational and entertainment experiences.

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The Science Center also invested heavily in content creation as part of the project, ensuring visitors would immediately experience the full capabilities of the new venue.

"Technology is only as good as the content it presents," said Annette Sotheran-Barnett, co-CEO/founder at SSIA Technologies. “Orlando Science Center recognized that from the beginning. They made content development a priority, creating experiences that showcase both the technology and the stories being told. When audiences see real-time astronomy visualizations and immersive fulldome content running on this system, they immediately understand what's possible."

One highlight is an introductory dome presentation, custom-produced by SSIA, which showcases the projection and audio systems while offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the technology powering the experience.

"Any time that presentation is running, I find myself stopping to watch it," added Holt. "It highlights the effort that went into creating the dome experience and showcases the incredible range of content that can be presented in the space. It leaves guests excited about what they're about to see."