Samsung Introduces New Education Tools for Interactive Displays

Samsung Electronics introduced new education solutions for its Android-based Samsung Interactive Display lineup, making shared classroom displays easier to personalize and manage. The new solutions reflect Samsung’s focus on practical classroom tools for teachers and school IT teams.

[A Combination of Contemplation and 'Wow']

“Digital classrooms depend on the right balance of advanced hardware, intelligent software and intuitive user experiences,” said Hyoung Jae Kim, EVP of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “By bringing together AI and seamless connectivity, Samsung’s interactive display solutions are designed to support a more flexible, connected learning environment in which teachers and students can thrive.”

In schools where multiple teachers use the same classroom display throughout the day, access and privacy can become daily challenges. Samsung Account Management Solution (AMS), which comes pre-installed on compatible Android-based Samsung Interactive Display lineup models, allows each teacher to access their own account using a QR code or an NFC-enabled ID card. This streamlined sign-in experience helps schools support shared devices without relying on local profiles tied to a single display.

As schools add more connected displays, IT teams need a simpler way to manage users, devices and classroom permissions. Samsung Education Portal provides a central location for IT managers to register teachers and enroll devices. In terms of user management, NFC binding links NFC cards to teacher accounts so staff can sign in to shared displays with their assigned cards. IT teams can also enable Samsung AMS on selected displays and manage account access when needed, allowing classrooms to stay ready for the next teacher.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung AI Assistant provides AI tools for common classroom tasks directly on compatible Android-based Samsung Interactive Displays. The app supports content discovery, transcription, summaries, and quizzes, helping teachers encourage student focus, participation and comprehension throughout lessons.

Features like Circle to Search, enabling teachers circle on-screen text or images to find related information, visuals, videos, and web links, and Live Transcript convert spoken instruction into real-time text on the screen, both make lessons easier to follow for students with hearing impairments, as well as multilingual learners.

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Samsung’s Android-based Interactive Display portfolio gives schools a range of options for classrooms, media rooms and shared learning spaces, with three new models coming soon: WAF-S, WAFX-PS and WAHX-M. These models, along with the existing WAF and WAFX-P series, support Samsung AI Assistant and Samsung AMS. The lineup is also EDLA-certified, providing seamless access to services like Google Classroom and Google Drive, which further enrich the educational experience.