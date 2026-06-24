Sennheiser Unveils TeamConnect Ceiling M Plus and More Collaborative Solutions

Sennheiser introduced a slew of new solutions at InfoComm 2026, including the new TeamConnect Ceiling solution, expansion of the DeviceHub cloud management platform, new partner integration capabilities, and Spectera updates.

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Sennheiser's new TeamConnect Ceiling M Plus (TCC M Plus) microphone was designed to deliver simplicity of use and clarity of sound, combining streamlined deployment with consistently clear, natural speech for every participant in the room. The solution combines trusted Sennheiser audio performance with a new generation of features designed to reduce deployment effort, simplify system configuration, and support scalable AV environments.

One of the new key capabilities included with TCC M Plus is PartnerLink, Sennheiser’s integration feature designed to simplify how microphones are configured within leading AV platforms. The first implementation, co-developed through close engineering collaboration between Sennheiser and Q-SYS, enables the TCC M Plus to be directly configured within Q-SYS Designer Software. PartnerLink is built as a scalable framework intended to extend to additional platforms over time.

Launched earlier this year, DeviceHub gives AV and IT teams a secure, browser-based environment to monitor, configure, and manage Sennheiser devices across enterprise, education, and corporate deployments from any location. It has expanded capabilities—including support for the TCC M Plus—that reflect real-world feedback from early adopters, demonstrating how the platform has evolved from initial launch into a living ecosystem that anticipates the needs of distributed, multi-site installations.

Lastly, Sennheiser updated its Spectera platform, the world’s first wideband, bidirectional wireless ecosystem for microphones, in-ear monitoring, and control data within a single RF channel. Following its Best of Show recognition at NAB 2026 from Mix Magazine, Spectera has continued to gain momentum across live production and professional AV markets.