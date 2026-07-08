Highland Community College Turns to Extron for Dynamic Esports Hub

Extron AV switching and control helped transform a Highland Community College (HCC) distance learning classroom into a dynamic esports hub. The HCC team envisioned a facility capable of hosting weekend-long tournaments with high schools in the local area. These tournaments would give students a hands-on experience competing in an esports environment. The room also needed to foster teamwork, collaboration, and a strong sense of community between players and coaches.

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The presentation needed the capability to switch seamlessly between gaming stations and send the signals to large screen displays. To achieve this, the athletic director and coaches relied on Extron AV technologies to build a presentation system capable of 4K scaling while maintaining uninterrupted signal integrity.

“We have Extron products on our campus that have remained powered on for over 12 years and that we still use every day,” said Michael Gunderson, information technology services support specialist, media systems, with HCC. “The durability, features, and simplicity of Extron products makes all the difference in keeping our esports center running smoothly.”

Extron’s DTP CrossPoint 84 4K matrix switcher, which is at the heart of the AV system, distributes content from PCs and gaming systems to spectator viewing displays. Extron DTP Series wallplate transmitters were also used to position input connections in convenient locations. HCC has a well-established relationship with Extron and relies on the manufacturer's proven track-record of delivering high-quality, reliable products and industry-leading support.

For advanced signal routing and real-time switching between gaming systems and displays, the DTP CrossPoint 84 4K provides everything HCC needs without signal lag or delays. This improves coordination during team play, allowing coaches to analyze each player’s development. Engineered for flexibility, the DTP series products make it easy to connect devices, ensuring reliable signal routing with little to no cable clutter throughout the facility. Thanks to Extron AV technology, HCC’s esports facility has become a vibrant hub that empowers students to compete and engage with one another.

The new esports facility is a big hit across campus and amongst outside guests. Students enjoy high-quality audio and visuals during practice sessions and tournaments, while coaches focus on improving team coordination and player development. Extron’s reliable, high-performance technology lets players and coaches compete and train in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. HCC has made Extron products its first choice when considering upgrades to the new esports facility.