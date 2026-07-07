Hennepin Arts Modernizes the Historic State Theatre with Upgrades Sound System

Hennepin Arts, the non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the historic theaters of downtown Minneapolis, has completed a major audio upgrade at the State Theatre. Designed and installed by Audio Logic Systems, the new d&b audiotechnik KSL-Series line array system replaces the theat’s aging, unsupported audio system, catapulting the 1921 "pleasure palace" into the modern era with pristine audio quality, improved sightlines, and unmatched efficiency.

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The 2,181-seat State Theatre hosts a varied mix of Broadway touring productions, concerts, and comedy acts. Because its decades-old audio system had aged out, the venue needed a solution that would meet the expectations of today's audiences and touring acts.

"Audiences are accustomed to the sound quality and experience at the bigger shows they attend, and we don't want to lag behind," explained explained Merritt Benton, head sound engineer at the State Theatre. "When management asked if the investment was necessary, I emphasized that the new system was rider-friendly. d&b sounds incredible, and in the touring music world, it’s what you see most often. It's the wish list PA for touring folks.”

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

Addressing the State Theatre’s unique architectural acoustics was a primary challenge. According to John Simshauser, director of operations and design at Audio Logic Systems it is essentially three distinct acoustic spaces in one: the main floor, a typical balcony, and a very deep, 50-foot under-balcony space. "The broadband directivity provided by KSL-Series, really cleaned up the room by providing better control in the 90 to 400Hz range, a common problem zone for theatres like this," he said. "We chose to implement d&b's ArrayProcessing , to ensure every seat in the house had the same tonal balance and sonic experience. This mitigated some of the tuning and carving we might otherwise need to do and were able to seamlessly manage those three different zones. The KSL’s incredible rear rejection also cleared up the room’s 250Hz low-mid buildup that hit the performers' microphones on stage.”



In addition to sonic improvements, Audio Logic Systems also achieved critical practical victories. By relying on the precise modelling of d&b’s ArrayCalc , software the team was able to fly the new line arrays five feet higher than the previous system, drastically improving sightlines for patrons on the outer sides of the theatre. Furthermore, the efficiency of the d&b amplification recovered valuable real estate, considering the theater used six, 44-space amp racks to power the previous system.



The environmental adaptability of the system also proved to be a major advantage in Minnesota's fluctuating climate. "Here in Minnesota, when the doors open, the humidity in the room can swing by as much as twelve points,” Benton shared. “In the past, I would reach for a 31-band EQ to tame the highs. Now, I just update the temperature and humidity control in the R1 Remote Contro l , and it adjusts the frequencies right back into place. Fixing this on the array, rather than the console was a fun, new concept for me.”

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

As part of this comprehensive audio overhaul for Hennepin Arts, Audio Logic Systems also installed a new d&b audiotechnik system at the nearby Pantages Theatre. Opened in 1916, the intimate 1,014-seat venue required a system with ample power and exceptional pattern control, utilizing fewer amplifier channels. Audio Logic Systems deployed the new d&b CCL (Compact Cardioid Line array) system that features broadband directivity control while only utilizing a single amp channel.



Since the installation at the State Theatre, acts ranging from comedians like Chelsea Handler to musicians like Raye and SatchVai have performed in the upgraded room. "There are always happy faces and handshakes at the end of the day, which is as good as you can get in the rock and roll world," Benton concluded. "Our PA is miles and miles ahead of what it used to be.”