Much More Than Background Music: 1 SOUND Powers Retail Audio

Holt Renfrew recently expanded its investment in premium audio with a second deployment of 1 SOUND solutions at its flagship Toronto location. Holt Renfrew partnered once again with GAV MGMT to elevate the in-store experience through thoughtfully integrated sound.

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Located at 50 Bloor Street East in Toronto, the project focused on creating a refined audio environment that complemented the retailer's luxury atmosphere while maintaining the clean architectural vision developed by STUDIO PAOLO FERRARI. The objective was to deliver clear, full-range sound with balanced low-frequency support and consistent coverage throughout the space without drawing attention to the technology itself.

After upgrading Holt Renfrew's experiential floor with a premium 1 SOUND system, the retailer experienced stronger sales and events during the first month following the installation. Encouraged by those results, the decision was made to continue investing in premium audio by upgrading another floor of the store.

The second installation became part of a larger initiative to create a more immersive shopping experience throughout the flagship location, recognizing that carefully designed sound contributes meaningfully to the way customers experience a luxury retail environment. Luxury retail presents unique design challenges. Every element of the customer experience is intentional, requiring technology to enhance the environment without competing with it visually. GAV MGMT approached the project with equal attention to acoustic performance and architectural integration.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The design process began with a detailed evaluation of the floor's layout, customer circulation, ceiling conditions, merchandising zones, and acoustic characteristics. Using 1 SOUND's Auralis prediction and 3D design software, the team modeled loudspeaker coverage before installation, allowing placement to be optimized for consistent performance while preserving the store's refined aesthetic.

Rather than forcing a standard loudspeaker layout into the space, the system was designed specifically around the architecture and customer journey. The distributed audio system utilizes 1 SOUND Cannon C5i loudspeakers paired with MiniSUB5 subwoofers to create a balanced listening experience across the retail floor. By combining column-mounted loudspeakers and ceiling mounted MiniSUB5 subwoofers extending only five inches below the ceiling, GAV MGMT created a system that delivers articulate music playback, controlled low-frequency support, and even coverage throughout the space while remaining visually unobtrusive.

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The result is an audio environment that feels natural and is sonically intelligible rather than distracting. Music remains clear, warm, and consistent from one department to the next, contributing to the atmosphere without overwhelming conversation or competing with the luxury shopping experience.

Within Holt Renfrew, audio serves a purpose beyond background music. It helps shape how customers perceive the environment, how long they remain engaged within the space, and how the overall brand experience is delivered. By integrating premium sound seamlessly into the architecture, GAV MGMT created an environment where technology supports the retail experience without becoming its focus.