Miri Technologies Is Enhancing IP-Based Production Workflows and AV over IP Distribution

Miri Technologies recently introduced its V410 live 4K video encoder/decoder for streaming, IP-based production workflows, and AV over IP distribution. Winner of a 2026 NAB Show TV Tech Best of Show Award, the V410 combines ease of use with rich functionality, robust connectivity, innovative features, and flexible format support.

[The SCN Integration Guide to AVoIP]

The versatile Miri V410 is user-configurable either as an encoder or as a decoder. It can encode one live 4K Ultra HD output at 60 frames per second or two simultaneous 2K QHD (2560x1440) channels. As a decoder, the device can decode two streams concurrently from most supported source formats. Video input and output connections include HDMI, 3G-SDI and USB interfaces with embedded audio support.

The Miri V410 is designed for easy operation, even by less-experienced streamers and volunteers, while providing deep enough controls and advanced capabilities to meet the needs of expert producers and media engineers. Its intuitive web interface is complemented by a front-panel LCD screen and configurable buttons for easy on-device control and monitoring. A large, customizable tally light ring around the top of the unit and front-panel VU meters further enhance operator convenience, while two-factor authentication bolsters security against malicious attempts to access and disrupt media infrastructure.

For live streaming, the V410 can encode or decode H.264 or H.265 in a wide range of protocols including SRT, RTMP, RTMPS, HLS, TS over UDP, and RTSP. For video-over-IP workflows, the V410 can encode NDI HX2 or NDI HX3, and can decode both of those formats as well as NDI High Bandwidth and the emerging OMT (Open Media Transport) open-source technology. In encode mode, the V410 can even transcode from NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX2, NDI HX3, or OMT inputs to streaming formats and protocols. Content can also be recorded to files on a microSD card or external USB drive.

The V410's robust network connectivity includes built-in Wi-Fi 7 to maximize wireless performance even in crowded environments, while dual Gigabit Ethernet connections, one with PoE support, provide multi-LAN connectivity or redundancy. For maximum internet resilience and performance, the V410 can also be paired with Miri's X510 dual-cellular bonding router.