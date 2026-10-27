RTI Unveils New ICP Processor Lineup and Fully Customizable Integration Designer 12 Software

RTI has added three new Intelligent Control Processors (ICP)—the fastest, most powerful platforms ever from RTI—delivering enhanced performance from a compact form factor. Also new is Integration Designer 12 (ID12), a fully customizable programming ecosystem that harnesses the power of these new processors.

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Engineered to work together, the new ICP processors and ID12 software provide integrators with an easy migration path for older systems while offering a valuable opportunity to deliver clients enhanced features and performance.

RTI ICP Processors

(Image credit: RTI)

The RTI ICP-2, ICP-4, and ICP-10 processors are compatible with an extensive range of drivers plus commonly used I/O such as IR, relay, RS-232, RS-485 (ICP-4 and ICP-10), and sense inputs alongside the network, making control of nearly any device an easy task. The ICP-2 is compact to fit behind a TV or other small space, featuring the same processing engine as its larger siblings along with built-in Wi-Fi (no dongle required), a 2-port Ethernet switch for easy connectivity, and all connections conveniently located on one side of the chassis to maintain an easy, low-profile installation. The ICP-2 is the ideal solution for controlling single rooms and/or smaller commercial environments.

The ICP-4 is designed for medium-sized or larger commercial projects. Adaptable, fast, and versatile, the ICP-4 is a do-it-all solution that runs complex drivers and can be scaled to accommodate larger ICP integrations as needed. The ICP-4 features separate NICs (Network Interface Cards) that are useable as a single switch or to accommodate two separate networks for added security. Integrators will appreciate onboard IR, relays, sense inputs, RS-232, RS-485, and USB connections.

The flagship ICP-10 processor is built for large-scale systems, featuring the powerful control and performance capabilities integrators need for the most extensive installations. Capable of running complex drivers, the fast and versatile ICP-10 easily fits into a 1U rack and can comfortably manage control for any size project, including the most demanding residential or commercial systems. An additional benefit is its near-infinite expandability when paired with additional ICP units, plus compatibility with a full range of accessories as projects demand.

Integration Designer 12 Fully Customizable Programming Software

(Image credit: RTI)

RTI describes this software as "lightning fast and packed with new capabilities," Integration Designer 12 (ID12) is an innovative programming platform with more than 200 new features and enhancements, including guidance and tips to support integrators through the programming process. Integrators can create their own custom user interface (UI) or, using one of the built-in templates, efficiently customize a UI to suit the needs of each client. ID12 delivers powerful tools and resources for rapid project deployment while also offering fully customizable UI designs with custom graphics, logos, pages, buttons, and backgrounds. This enables integrators to personalize each user experience, regardless of scale or complexity, to deliver an intuitive, elevated, and personalized solution for any commercial project.

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The finished UI can be deployed to any panel, remote, phone, tablet, or PC as many devices as the project requires. ID12 is the only software capable of harnessing the power of the new RTI ICP processors, and software costs never change because, with RTI, there are no licenses, fees, or subscriptions.