Atlona Expands Omega Series

Atlona has expanded its Omega Series of presentation and collaboration products with Omega 2, a new generation designed so presenters can connect with one cable and integrators can install fewer boxes behind the display. Built on HDBaseT 3.0, the lineup includes the AT-OME2-E2311 transmitter and AT-OME2-D2311 receiver, the AT-OME2-E2321-WP wall plate transmitter, and the AT-OME2-R2742 4x2 presentation switcher with Dante audio.

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“Omega has always been about making a room easier to use, and Omega 2 takes that further with HDBaseT 3.0,” said Ken Eagle, CEO, Hall Research. “Presenters want to walk in, plug in one cable and start. Integrators want fewer boxes and fewer power supplies behind the display. USB-C at the wall, power over the link and Dante in the switcher give both of them what they’ve been asking for.”

Omega 2 sends uncompressed 4K/60 4:4:4 video up to 330 feet (100 meters) over one Cat 6A cable, together with USB 2.0 data and Gigabit Ethernet. With HDMI and USB-C inputs across compact, wall plate and switcher models, integrators can plan a room around how presenters plug in, instead of planning around the hardware.

Extenders: Video, USB, and Network on One Cable

(Image credit: Atlona)

The AT-OME2-E2311 transmitter and AT-OME2-D2311 receiver carry HDMI, USB 2.0 and Gigabit Ethernet across a single HDBaseT 3.0 link, with support for HDR formats including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Bi-directional Power over HDBaseT lets either end power the other, so the link runs on one power supply. At the display, the receiver provides four USB ports for cameras, keyboards, mice and other peripherals, along with Ethernet pass-through, analog audio de-embedding and bi-directional RS-232 for display control.

Wall Plate: USB-C and HDMI in a Standard Two-Gang Plate

(Image credit: Atlona)

The AT-OME2-E2321-WP puts HDMI and USB-C inputs into a standard two-gang wall plate. One USB-C connection carries video, USB data and up to 60W of charging, so a presenter can connect a laptop with a single cable and keep it powered through the session. Front-panel buttons handle input selection and display power, and RS-232 is available for local control. In classrooms and lecture halls, the wall plate can send a lectern PC to a projector or flat panel up to 100 meters away, with USB for document cameras and touch displays.

4x2 Switcher: Switching, Power, Audio, and Control in One Unit

(Image credit: Atlona)

The AT-OME2-R2742 brings two HDMI and two USB-C inputs to two HDMI outputs, plus an HDBaseT 3.0 output that mirrors the second display for a remote screen up to 100 meters away. Its USB-C ports deliver up to 145W of power, configurable as 100W + 45W or 60W + 60W, and a 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 backplane connects conferencing cameras, speakerphones and other peripherals through four USB 3.2 ports. Dante audio input and output, scaling, EDID management, MST and automatic input switching are built in.

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For IT teams, the switcher includes three Ethernet ports with VLAN support and IEEE 802.1X authentication. Display and room control run through CEC, IP, RS-232, relays and an occupancy sensor input. In a dual-display meeting room, one USB-C laptop can drive two independent screens using MST. In a BYOD classroom, the switcher can feed a local display and a second display across the room while presenters share the same peripherals.