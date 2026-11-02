Dazzling Pro AV Installations and More! The SCN November Issue Is Here
Award winners, installations, and expert insights for FREE!
The Installation Showcase 2026 is here. Download your free copy SCN's November issue by clicking here.
Every year, we get dozens upon dozens of installations and sort through them to find the 10 that showcased the best that Pro AV has to offer. This year was no easy task, but someone had to do it. You'll see a little bit from airports to stadiums to theaters to the Senate.
Also This Month:
- Celebrate the 10 SCN Pro AV Best in Market 2026 winners.
- Find out what Nigel Spratling thinks about Broadcast AV.
- KVM and clutter.
- AI-driven decisions in Pro AV.
- Metrics that matter in the workplace.
- And the Integration Guide to Digital Signage!
Go ahead, and grab your copy for FREE. Download the SCN November issue by clicking here.
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Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes.