New to Broadcast AV: PTZOptics Launches Rise 4K PTZ Cameras

Snapshot:

Captures 4K Ultra HD at 60 fps with a 1-inch, 50MP CMOS sensor, 20x optical zoom, phase-detect autofocus and optical image stabilization.

Supports professional workflows with 12G-SDI, timecode, genlock, FreeD camera tracking, SFP+ fiber connectivity and professional XLR audio.

Ships with Horizon Web for intuitive camera control, image adjustment, intelligent presets, tracking and automation.

(Image credit: PTZOptics)

Introducing the PTZOptics Rise 4K. This new flagship broadcast PTZ camera brings technology once reserved for high-budget studios within reach of more broadcasters, producers, and production teams by combining cinematic 4K imaging, professional broadcast connectivity and intelligent video technology in a robotic camera designed for sports, broadcast, live events, enterprise studios, universities, houses of worship, and independent productions.

[A Turning Point for AI]

It gives teams a practical way to add high-quality camera angles, expand multicamera coverage and create more polished content without placing an operator at every camera position. “Rise brings together engineering expertise and continuous innovation with a deep understanding of real-world production workflows shaped by years of user input and feedback.," said Matthew Davis, chief technology officer at PTZOptics. "Our goal is to put the imaging quality, precision and advanced capabilities once limited to major broadcast networks and high-budget television studios within reach of more broadcasters, production teams and professional creators.”

At the heart of Rise is a 1-inch, 50MP CMOS sensor that captures 4K Ultra HD video at up to 60 fps. A 20x optical zoom and approximately 71-degree horizontal field of view provide the flexibility to move from wide establishing shots to detailed close-ups. Phase-detect autofocus keeps subjects sharp, while optical image stabilization and smooth brushless motors support stable images and precise, natural camera movement. A built-in three-stage ND filter provides greater exposure control across changing lighting conditions.

Rise provides the connectivity and synchronization required for professional multicamera production. Timecode and genlock keep cameras precisely synchronized, while FreeD support enables integration with virtual production and augmented reality systems.

Video outputs include 12G-SDI for 4K60, 3G-SDI, HDMI and USB 3.0. Network options include NDI HX, RTMP, RTSP, SRT and 12G-compatible SFP+ fiber connectivity. Professional XLR inputs with 48V phantom power, onboard TF card recording and front and rear tally lights complete the production package.

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Rise ships with Horizon Web as its standard camera interface, bringing responsive camera movement, image and color adjustment, intelligent presets, tracking, auto-framing and automation into an intuitive browser-based workspace accessible from any device on the same network.

“Production teams are being asked to create more content, cover more events and capture more angles with limited resources,” said Claudia Barbiero, director of global marketing at PTZOptics. “Rise gives them an attainable path to higher-end production, combining broadcast-quality imaging with intelligent tools that help smaller teams accomplish more.”