Pro AV Newsmakers: AVI-SPL and Avocor/Korbyt Announce Partnerships, Nureva and Extron Enhance Products

After a month of non-stop headline makers in the Pro AV world, last week was a bit tamer. There were no acquisitions or strategic hires of note... however, there were quite a few partnership and product enhancements to know.

Before we get to that news, Biamp announced the recipients of its 2026 Charitable Giving Grant Program. The initiative celebrates nonprofit organizations that align with the Biamp mission of harnessing audiovisual technology and creativity to enrich lives and strengthen communities.

This year's grant recipients include Youth Music Project; Art & Drama Centre Theatre (ACT); The Texas Supremacy of Music & Arts Conservatory (TSMAC); Ethos Music Center; and p:ear. Each was selected by the Biamp Charitable Leadership Committee and will receive a grant to support the organization's continued efforts to introduce underserved youth to audio engineering, live production, and audiovisual technology through hands-on music and media education. You can find out more about each here.

Now sit back, grab that coffee, and get caught up with your weekly dose of Pro AV Newsmakers.

Partnerships

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AVI-SPL Announces Partnership with Matternet

AVI-SPL has partnered with Matternet, the world's only FAA Type-Certified drone delivery platform , to deploy drone logistics to speed service delivery across metropolitan markets. This comes after the June announcement that AVI-SPL launched an autonomous freight operation.

The partnership pairs AVI-SPL's service, integration, and supply chain network with Matternet's autonomous drone technology to deliver critical equipment and replacement parts to field technicians in minutes, reducing delays in congested urban and suburban areas.

Expected use cases include rapid delivery of critical parts to AVI-SPL installers and technicians working in congested downtown areas, avoiding ground-transportation delays; premium service offerings with faster response times and tighter service-level agreements (SLAs) for customers requiring the highest levels of support; and broader integration across AVI-SPL's supply chain network to reduce road transportation and increase efficiency in dense metropolitan markets.

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AtlasIED Partners with M.I. Engineering to Expand APAC Presence

AtlasIED has partnered with M.I. Engineering, a Bangkok, Thailand-based manufacturer’s representative. The partnership aims to expand AtlasIED’s reach across APAC, while broadening M.I. Engineering’s reach by offering access to industry-leading mass notification systems, IP endpoint solutions, and commercial audio technology.

M.I. Engineering has operated as an established commercial audio and AV solutions company since 1990, building decades of trust in the pro audio, installed AV, and live performance markets. The team maintains strong, longstanding relationships with local systems integrators, AV consultants, architects, and venue operators, which will help expand AtlasIED’s reach in the region.

Avocor, Korbyt Form Global Partnership

There's a new digital signage combo in town, as Avocor has formed a strategic partnership with Korbyt. It's the latest in a partnership drive from Avocor, an effort to establish itself in the enterprise, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality sectors. The collaboration strengthens both companies’ capacity to deliver a dynamic digital signage solution across markets.



Korbyt software has been validated on the recently launched Avocor B-Series, which debuted at ISE 2026 and marks Avocor’s move into the business and commercial digital signage display market. Customers already running Korbyt can add B-Series displays to an existing estate without changing platforms, as the Korbyt application can be installed directly on the display’s own Android 14 processor.



In addition to corporate campuses, the companies expect early traction in business-critical settings such as manufacturing and supply chain, where existing joint customers are already asking for real-time data delivered on the floor.

Capital One Arena Taps LG for Major Display Transformation

Monumental Sports & Entertainment named LG Electronics USA the official TV, commercial display, and appliance partner for the reimagined Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The partnership puts LG display technology behind some of the arena’s biggest visual upgrades, including exterior LED displays, interior LED and TV displays throughout the venue, displays across the new business and conference center, and the LG-powered “Visibowl." which will replace traditional concourse walls with more than 500 feet of immersive digital displays so fans can stay connected to the action as they move through the arena.

The MSE partnership with LG Electronics includes the “LG Collective," a new premium seating destination for Washington Wizards and Washing Capitals games debuting at the start of the 2026–27 season which will become a featured gathering place at the transformed Capital One Arena. Located on the arena’s District Level (former 100 Level), the LG Collective is designed to bring fans and season ticket holders together before, during and after events with views into the bowl and seats connected to the space. The destination will combine an upscale lounge and bar, with all-inclusive food and beverage offerings and integrated club seating with a variety of industry-leading LG innovations creating a dynamic, premium fan experience. The LG Collective will serve as a vibrant gathering place for networking, entertainment and experiencing unforgettable live events.

EAW Names Sound & Sales West as Its Manufacturer’s Rep for Southern California and Southern Nevada

Eastern Acoustic Works has appointed Sound & Sales West (S&S West) as its manufacturer’s representative for Southern California and Southern Nevada. The partnership expands EAW’s sales presence in one of the industry's most influential markets, leveraging S&S West's longstanding dealer relationships and extensive experience in professional audio, video and lighting solutions.

Formerly known as Sound Marketing West, S&S West has served the Southern California and Southern Nevada markets for more than four decades. The company has built its reputation by providing comprehensive sales support and cultivating long-term relationships with systems integrators, consultants, dealers and rental providers throughout the region.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Extron Adds Dynamic Images to Control Systems for Simplified Source Selection

Extron unveiled Dynamic Images, a new Extron control system capability. Extron user interfaces can now display low-frame-rate video directly from NAV Pro AV over IP systems, and soon, Quantum Ultra II videowall processor systems. Confidence preview content is delivered securely to the control interface; with no dedicated preview hardware required, making the feature a cost-effective addition to professional AV systems.

The Dynamic Images feature can also be used to automatically update graphical content on Extron user interfaces, such as logos and other changeable elements. Dynamic Images can retrieve JPEG, PNG, and animated GIF files from web sources and file servers, enabling interface graphics such as logos, channel icons, and status images to be updated without redeploying the GUI file. Dynamic Images is compatible with our latest generation of user interfaces, such as TLP Pro 35 Series touchpanels, Extron Control for Web, and the new Extron Control Pro App.

HIVE Integrates with Nemosphere Sensors and Controllers

HIVE Media Control has announced native integration with Nexmosphere, enabling its Beeblade media players to connect directly with Nexmosphere’s extensive range of sensors and controllers to create responsive, interactive media experiences.

Developed in response to demand from system integrators, the integration expands the options available for bringing interactivity into HIVE-powered installations, allowing physical actions and real-world data to trigger and influence digital content. Nexmosphere develops sensors and controls for interactive digital experiences, spanning technologies including presence and motion detection, RFID, touch and push buttons, object detection, Lift & Learn, weight sensing, and LiDAR.

Through the new integration, Nexmosphere sensors can connect with HIVE via USB or Ethernet, with data from multiple sensors available directly within HIVE’s Dataflow environment. HIVE supports Nexmosphere’s interface boxes and the majority of its sensor portfolio, giving integrators the flexibility to combine different forms of interaction within a single HIVE installation.

NVIDIA Synthetic Video Detector Now Integrates with Dalet Flex

Dalet and NVIDIA are bringing advanced synthetic content detection directly into media workflows. The new capabilities integrate NVIDIA AI models with Dalet Flex , enabling media organizations to identify potentially AI-generated images and video as content enters their operations and incorporate those insights into existing review, approval and governance processes.

The work builds on Dalet’s strategy to bring AI closer to the media itself, embedding intelligence directly into the infrastructure and workflows organizations already use to manage their content. By combining NVIDIA AI models with Dalet Flex and Dalet AI services, organizations can analyze content where their media resides, including on-premises and hybrid environments, while connecting detection insights directly to the operational workflows where decisions are made.

Nureva AI-Powered Room Assistant in Beta

Nureva is bringing AI-powered room intelligence to Nureva audio systems. Room Assistant brings natural language processing to Nureva Console, the device management and monitoring platform for Nureva audio systems, with an interface that helps IT teams interact with Nureva’s knowledge base through text-based chat. Teams managing Nureva devices are offered a faster, easier way to access information and get answers to product-related questions for more efficient room management.

This addition is an important step in the evolution of Nureva Console, moving it beyond cloud-based device management and monitoring to an agent-based intelligent platform for overseeing collaboration spaces. Together, Nureva Console and the Nureva App simplify the full device life cycle—from deployment and setup to daily use, remote management and ongoing support — helping IT teams deliver reliable audio experiences across meeting rooms, classrooms, training spaces and divisible rooms. Now in beta, Room Assistant draws from Nureva’s knowledge base. Further plans for Nureva Console include supporting IT teams with AI-powered room and device data, extending room intelligence into daily use and identifying any issues before they affect meetings and classes.