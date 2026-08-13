PRO AV ACQUISITION NEWS: Uniguest Acquires Visix

Uniguest has acquired Visix, an Atlanta‑based provider of enterprise‑grade digital signage, room management, and visual communications solutions. The acquisition expands Uniguest’s presence in the corporate and higher education markets.

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“Workplace and campus communications are becoming increasingly critical as organizations look for better ways to connect with their people,” said Matt Goche, CEO of Uniguest. “Expanding deeper into these verticals has been a strategic priority for us, and bringing Visix into Uniguest accelerates that vision. Their established presence in the market, combined with our global reach and engagement expertise, positions us to deliver even more impactful solutions to the customers we serve.”

Sean Matthews, CEO, Visix; Matt Goche, CEO, Uniguest (l-r) (Image credit: Uniguest | Visix)

For more than four decades, Visix has helped organizations communicate more effectively through secure, scalable, and highly customizable technology. Its digital signage, room scheduling solutions, and wayfinding systems support clients seeking to modernize communication, enhance safety, and create more connected experiences for employees, students, and visitors.

“This is a tremendous moment for Visix and our team," said Sean Matthews, CEO of Visix. "Joining a global organization like Uniguest—one that is growing quickly and is committed to building a strong, collaborative culture—feels like a natural fit for us. We’re excited to join a company that shares our values, and we look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

The acquisition supports Uniguest’s strategy to bring together digital signage and engagement technologies under one global platform. It also creates opportunities to deliver a broader suite of solutions to customers across corporate campuses, universities, healthcare systems, and other complex environments.