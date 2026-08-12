BREAKING: FORTÉ and GPA Announce Split

GPA and FORTÉ have agreed to conclude their current partnership, effective Dec. 31, to pursue their respective strategic priorities and growth initiatives.

Since 2020, the relationship between GPA and FORTÉ has contributed to the successful delivery of AV projects and programs designed to enhance communication and collaboration for customers worldwide. As both businesses continue to evolve, GPA and FORTÉ have agreed their future strategies are best advanced independently. The decision reflects the natural progression of two successful organizations pursuing distinct opportunities for growth while remaining committed to the values and relationships developed through their partnership.

Jeff Stoebner (Image credit: FORTE)

“Our journey with GPA this past six years has been one of the most rewarding experiences for FORTÉ and we are proud of what we’ve accomplished together in support of our customers around the world,” said Jeff Stoebner, chairman and CEO of FORTÉ. “Further developing global delivery for our customers has been critical, and GPA accelerated this capability. We will cheer for GPA well into the future.”

The transition will be managed collaboratively and professionally, with both organizations working to ensure a seamless experience for customers and partners. Existing projects, active engagements, and customer commitments will continue to be supported through agreed transition arrangements, with a focus on maintaining the high standards of service, collaboration, and delivery.

GPA will continue to focus on supporting global customers through its extensive network of Regional Business Units and strategic partners, while FORTÉ will continue to pursue its vision and growth objectives.