Violet Audio Introduces a Flexible Analog Audio Transport and Distribution Solution

Details:

Violet Audio US introduced the DX16B 16-channel passive audio splitter and the io44 four-channel XLR-to-Ethercon adapter.

Together, they provide a scalable analog infrastructure that moves four balanced audio channels over a single shielded Cat5e or Cat6 cable while preserving signal quality.

The system integrates easily into existing workflows while providing a simple, dependable alternative to traditional analog snake systems.

What to know about the DX16B 16-channel passive audio splitter and the io44 four-channel XLR-to-Ethercon adapter.

(Image credit: Violet Audio US)

Violet Audio US unveiled its DX16B 16-channel passive audio splitter and the io44 four-channel XLR-to-Ethercon adapter, a flexible analog transport and distribution system that enables engineers to move balanced microphone and line-level audio over inexpensive shielded Cat5e or Cat6 cable while reducing installation costs, cable bulk, and setup time.

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Designed for live sound, broadcast, installed AV, and recording applications, the DX16B and io44 transport professional analog audio without power supplies, digital conversion or active signal processing. Built around Violet Audio's Pure Path passive architecture, the system preserves the original microphone signal while simplifying routing between consoles, recording systems and broadcast feeds.

The DX16B accepts microphone inputs and simultaneously distributes them through front and rear-panel XLR connectors, dual DB25 connectors and four Ethercon ports. The io44 connects four balanced audio channels over a single Cat5e/Cat6 cable via either female or male XLR jacks.

Operating bidirectionally and requiring no external power, the io44 provides an economical way to transport professional analog audio through conduit, walls and across large venues using readily available structured cabling.

The DX16B simultaneously distributes microphone signals to front-of-house, monitor, broadcast, and recording systems through XLR, Ethercon and DB25 connections. Its passive design maintains signal integrity while replacing bulky analog snakes and eliminating the expense and complexity of powered distribution systems.

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Together, the DX16B and io44 provide a scalable analog infrastructure that moves four balanced audio channels over a single shielded Cat5e or Cat6 cable while preserving signal quality. By replacing bulky analog multicore snakes with standard Ethernet cabling, the system reduces installation costs, minimizes stage clutter, and speeds deployment for both temporary productions and permanent installations.