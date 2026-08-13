Speakeasy Makes Listening Easy with 1 SOUND

What to know:

Global AV Group installed a custom 1 SOUND system that allows Madison Modern Social to transition smoothly from clear, background ambient music during daytime dining to high-energy, full-frequency audio for evening jazz performances and DJ sets.

Following the initial installation, B|R Hospitality expanded the concept with OLS (Our Little Secret).

By combining Cannon C8s, Contour CT28s, and SUB310 subwoofers the installation delivers balanced, high-fidelity sound tailored to the unique aesthetic and energy needs of both environments.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

When Madison Modern Social first opened in Old Bridge, NJ, B|R Hospitality set out to create more than another upscale restaurant. To support the vision of a versatile destination capable of transitioning effortlessly from refined daytime dining to lively evenings featuring live jazz, DJs, and a vibrant nightlife atmosphere, B|R Hospitality partnered with Global AV Group to design and integrate a premium distributed audio system built around 1 SOUND loudspeakers.

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The initial setup succeeded in delivering balanced, high-clarity sound during lunch service while offering the dynamic output needed as energy builds throughout the night. The success of that installation paved the way for the venue's next chapter: OLS (Our Little Secret), an intimate luxury speakeasy hidden discreetly beside the main restaurant. Accessible through a concealed entrance, the Celano Design Studio-designed lounge features moody lighting, a striking marble bar, and an exclusive atmosphere.

To handle the restaurant's shifting energy levels without relying on sheer volume, Global AV Group deployed a distributed 1 SOUND system tailored to each space's unique acoustics and layout.

In the main dining area of Madison Modern Social, Cannon C8 loudspeakers paired with SUB310 subwoofers deliver consistent coverage across every room. This setup provides exceptional midrange clarity for comfortable daytime conversation while supplying robust low-frequency impact for evening entertainment.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

Next door in the OLS speakeasy, the system combines Contour CT28 loudspeakers, custom-finished Cannon C8 units, and SUB310 subwoofers. Custom-matched through the 1 SOUND Custom Shop to complement the dark interior, the hardware generates high-energy impact suited for craft cocktails, late-night DJ sets, and intimate lounge gatherings.

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By pairing thoughtful interior design with precision acoustic engineering, Madison Modern Social and OLS demonstrate how integrated audio can unify two distinct hospitality experiences under one roof. The result is a seamless journey for guests—moving from elevated dining to an exclusive speakeasy without sacrificing sound quality.