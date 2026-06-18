Want to Know How Extron Streamlines Workspace Management? Check out the New TLS 35 Series

Extron has unveiled its new TLS 835M and TLS 1035M scheduling panels. These new panels deliver a streamlined, scalable solution for smarter workspace management as part of a complete Extron scheduling system. They work seamlessly with Extron Wayfinding, status indicators, and control systems to provide a unified view of room availability and AV status across the enterprise. Users can easily book, check in, release, or extend meetings directly from the touchpanel or a wide selection of Extron devices, while viewing and scheduling meetings up to one week in advance. They integrate directly with popular calendar systems, support viewing and booking spaces up to seven days ahead, and require no ongoing fees.

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“The TLS 835M and TLS 1035M provide a scalable and intuitive scheduling solution that helps organizations better manage their spaces,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “By combining seamless integration with Extron Wayfinding, status indicators, and control systems, these panels make it easier than ever to view room availability, streamline scheduling, and optimize workspace utilization.”

The TLS 835M and TLS 1035M support simple installation and are designed for enterprise-grade security and performance. They offer reliable operation and an intuitive user experience that helps optimize any environment. The high-resolution capacitive IPS touchscreens with optically bonded Gorilla® Glass lens ensure enhanced brightness, wide viewing angles, and precise touch accuracy, while integrated red and green LED indicators provide clear, at-a-glance room status. Finally, PoE combines power and data into one cable, minimizing cable clutter and streamlining installation.