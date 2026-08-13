MultiDyne Modernizes Fiber Transmission Platform for Hybrid Production Workflow

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems is set to unveil its next-generation VersaFrame VF-9100 fiber transport platform on a global scale. The platform, first introduced at NAB Show 2026, brings a modernized infrastructure solution to broadcasters, production companies, systems integrators, and AV professionals. Building on its globally deployed VersaFrame platform, the VF-9100 delivers greater operational flexibility, expanded modularity, and native integration capabilities that simplify today's increasingly complex hybrid SDI/IP workflows.

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"The VF-9100 is much more than an incremental update," said Jesse Foster, director of strategic accounts and products, MultiDyne. "We've modernized the platform to better support the way broadcasters and production professionals build facilities today, adding RESTful API integration while expanding the platform with new modular cards for audio, serial data and timing applications. Customers gain a more flexible infrastructure that is easier to deploy, manage and scale as their workflows evolve."

The VF-9100 introduces a redesigned hardware architecture, expanded processing capacity and native RESTful API support for seamless integration with modern network management and facility control systems. Engineers can now automate monitoring, configuration and diagnostics through a unified interface, making the platform an ideal fit for software-defined production environments and IP-based media infrastructures.

The platform also introduces an expanding family of modular I/O cards, including new modules for audio, serial data and combined genlock/timecode synchronization. Unlike previous multiplexed architectures, the VF-9100's flexible per-fiber connectivity allows engineers to configure individual signal paths without requiring multiplexing, simplifying installation while providing greater deployment flexibility across broadcast, production and professional AV environments.

Additional hardware enhancements include improved card guides for easier servicing, higher-capacity internal power supplies for future module expansion, and enhanced rack-mount options that simplify deployment in mobile production trucks, flypacks and fixed facilities. Like its predecessor, the VF-9100 continues to support high-density signal transport, carrying up to 18 signals over a single fiber—or 36 signals in dual fiber configurations—while maintaining compatibility across SDI and IP workflows.