Yorkville Sound Unveil the "World's First" 24-Inch Powered PA Subwoofer

Yorkville Sound has launched the EL24S powered subwoofer. The newest addition to Yorkville’s Elite series, the EL24S has the distinction of being the first 24-inch powered subwoofer for live sound reinforcement. This new product continues the reinvention of the Elite series, which introduced the EL12M monitor, EL15P speaker, and EL18S and EL21S subwoofers earlier this year.

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“The 24-inch driver offers significantly greater cone area and displacement capability than traditional large-format speakers,” explained Darren Butt, PA product specialist at Yorkville Sound. “It combines exceptional power handling and sound pressure levels with low distortion, and because the larger diaphragm requires less excursion to achieve the desired output, the lower mechanical stress improves long-term reliability. Most importantly, it provides a unique depth and fullness of bass that we believe sets a new standard for professional sound applications”

The EL24S offers 5000 watts of peak power (2500 program), a neodymium driver with a 6.5-inch voice coil, onboard limiting, full-range inputs, full-range and high-passed outputs, and powerCON TRUE1 compatible power connectors.