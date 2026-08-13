Healthy Living Enhanced with Extron AV

What to know:

Extron and AV Structural built a centralized, standards-based AV infrastructure using DTP CrossPoint matrix switchers, TouchLink Pro touchpanels, and a 70V audio distribution system across clinical rooms, imaging suites, and executive offices.

AV Structural successfully managed a highly compressed installation schedule alongside active framing and electrical trades, while quickly redesigning signal pathways on the fly.

Leveraging Extron’s responsive technical and sales support, the team executed rigorous installation standards (including pre-tested 568B terminations and automated occupancy sensor controls) to deliver a flexible AV system that meets current clinical needs while allowing for seamless future expansion.

Extron and AV Structural Streamline AV for High-Performance Medical Clinic

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron and AV Structural have delivered a unified, standards-based AV solution for Human Longevity’s advanced medical clinic in South San Francisco, enabling seamless support for video conferencing, patient consultation, medical imaging, and digital content delivery across the entire facility. Designed to complement the clinic’s focus on precision wellness and personalized care, the system leverages Extron DTP CrossPoint Series scaling presentation matrix switchers to provide centralized signal routing, integrated control, and consistent user experiences across diverse spaces, including consultation rooms, imaging suites, executive offices, and public areas.

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The timeline for this project presented immediate constraints. Because AV Structural was engaged after construction was already underway, both the design and installation phases were significantly compressed. With framing, drywall, and electrical work already progressing, access to key rooms was delayed and often fragmented. This required the AV team to sequence installation around other trades, often working in off-hours or shifting focus room by room based on availability. Product procurement had to be executed in parallel with system design and coordination, demanding accurate development of the bill of materials and fast internal approvals.

In the MRI suite, an unforeseen conflict required a full relocation of AV conduit and terminations to accommodate DMX-controlled lighting systems. The design team responded by rerouting feeds and updating signal pathways without delaying construction. Amid these changes, AV Structural maintained strict standards for physical infrastructure. All cable pulls were labeled, terminated to 568B standards, and tested in advance of rack placement. Audio zones were mapped using a uniform 70V topology to simplify distribution, reduce amplifier count, and support long-term scalability.

“Extron’s technical and sales support made a huge difference,” said Teo Nguyen, senior systems engineer/programmer at AV Structural. “With deadlines tight and logistics changing daily, having direct access to people who could get us answers and hardware quickly was critical. The system we delivered gives Human Longevity what they need today, and it’s built to grow with them as their clinic evolves.”

(Image credit: Extron)

The installation includes Extron DTP 4K transmitters and receivers, TouchLink Pro touchpanels, and TLS 1025M scheduling panels to streamline room control and coordination while preserving patient privacy. An Extron DMP 64 Plus digital matrix processor manages audio across a facility-wide 70-volt distribution system, while XPA U and MPA Series amplifiers and SF 3CT LP SoundField ceiling speakers deliver clear, consistent sound. Occupancy sensors automate room behavior, enabling intuitive operation and reducing staff interaction with technology.

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The AV systems now in place at Human Longevity’s South San Francisco clinic represent a complete integration of architecture, workflow, and technology. The Extron DTP2 CrossPoint matrix switchers enable full system routing across the entire building. Clinical rooms, imaging suites, executive offices, and shared zones all share the same control logic and user interface, reducing training time, and minimizing support calls. Clinic staff have responded positively to the system’s consistent interface design and responsive performance, because it enables seamless transitions between rooms with different AV profiles.

"What made this clinic stand out was how much ground we had to cover, from public video walls and sound masking to MRI interfaces and executive conferencing," concluded Tom Bustillos, principal, AV Structural. "The Extron platform was able to handle all of that, making the install smoother, and the result stronger.